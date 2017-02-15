WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:59 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 898
leeds owl wrote:
How have I ignored the point ? The equivalent of the away fans area at Headingley is the Western Terrace, tickets that will cost you £20 from your club shop when the return fixture comes around at Headingley. You put your hand in your pocket, you ask the member of staff how much a ticket is for Leeds v Leigh, they hand you a ticket from your allocation, and you give them 20 English pounds. When we come to Leigh, we ask for a ticket at our club shop, they tell us our allocation is £25 per ticket, and we hand (or don't) them 25 English pounds. Our allocation costs £25, yours will cost £20, it's a simple as that. Maybe if you played at a decent new-build stadium (like Warrington or St Helens),where working class fans are catered for with at least 2 standing terraces, we wouldn't be talking about this. Either that or get a reasonable pricing structure for away fans like the other Superleague clubs that have all seater stadiums.


So Wire and Saints have good stadiums , but Hull,Hudds,Widnes and Leigh don't ?

Anyway don't bloody come , you won't be missed , tightarsed Yorkshire git
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:13 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2075
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Does neither club accept Scottish pound notes?



See you Sinny. :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:59 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9147
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Leigh 19 for Friday:-

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tgkouXAAA7bgz.jpg

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:01 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4404
Location: Living the Dream
chapylad wrote:
If McGuire is fit then for me Sutcliffe drops out of the 17 and Ormandroyd or Baldwinson comes in for a bench spot.


There could be doubts about McGuire's fitness and if so Sutcliffe has to be on the bench.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4404
Location: Living the Dream
D4mo78 wrote:
That's the thing, he's had plenty of game time there. Why name him in the 17, give him 5 mins then drop (??) him. He should be getting game time for us.


A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.

For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:33 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5660
If it's reached the stage where McGuire's fitness is such that no-one knows whether or not he'll break down then it's probably time to pick an understudy and stick with him instead.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:52 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 544
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.

For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.

Explain how Baldwinson was supposed to be "better than the 1st choices" during a 5 minute cameo?
Same with Mullally only given ltd minutes so once again more than questionable bench use by the Coach but i suppose that's all Sutcliffes fault aswell.
Also if there is any doubt over Mcguire ala last week it's pointless naming him because even if he proves his fitness at the very last minute the starting 17 can be adjusted whether he's in the 19 or not.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:08 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 911
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.

For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.


I agree with that. It could also be that Mac sees Leigh as an opportunity to give Ormandroyd a game, given they have just come up from the level he was playing at. But at the same time doesn't want to go too inexperienced on the bench.

I think potentially we could see Ward/JJB start at 13, meaning likely one of Garbutt or Singo drops to the bench, going Mullaly, Baldwinson, Singo/Garbo and Sutty if Mags is fit doesn't leave much room to manoeuvre, bearing in mind Sutty or Keinhorst might be asked to slot somewhere else so we can spell Parcell.

Like you say, let's not be critical too early. We have plenty of guys playing rugby here and elsewhere so hopefully plenty of competition. In terms of Baldy not getting a fair shot I remember people thinking the same thing about Singo. His chance will come, and if he's good enough he'll take it.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:11 am
ant1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 881
Juan Cornetto wrote:
There could be doubts about McGuire's fitness and if so Sutcliffe has to be on the bench.


Injured? Surely not! Will he feature in more than a dozen games this season?
Will it be another Mad Monday nudey run for Danny boy?
Get the replacement halves in and let them develop as a pairing.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:25 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7446
Mcguire fit to play McDermott has said in his press conference.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Clearwing, ernest shackleton, Frosties., JMT, loiner81, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, Rogues Gallery, The Eagle, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,3801,43075,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  