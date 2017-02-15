Juan Cornetto wrote: A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.



For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.

I agree with that. It could also be that Mac sees Leigh as an opportunity to give Ormandroyd a game, given they have just come up from the level he was playing at. But at the same time doesn't want to go too inexperienced on the bench.I think potentially we could see Ward/JJB start at 13, meaning likely one of Garbutt or Singo drops to the bench, going Mullaly, Baldwinson, Singo/Garbo and Sutty if Mags is fit doesn't leave much room to manoeuvre, bearing in mind Sutty or Keinhorst might be asked to slot somewhere else so we can spell Parcell.Like you say, let's not be critical too early. We have plenty of guys playing rugby here and elsewhere so hopefully plenty of competition. In terms of Baldy not getting a fair shot I remember people thinking the same thing about Singo. His chance will come, and if he's good enough he'll take it.