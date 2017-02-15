|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 898
|
leeds owl wrote:
How have I ignored the point ? The equivalent of the away fans area at Headingley is the Western Terrace, tickets that will cost you £20 from your club shop when the return fixture comes around at Headingley. You put your hand in your pocket, you ask the member of staff how much a ticket is for Leeds v Leigh, they hand you a ticket from your allocation, and you give them 20 English pounds. When we come to Leigh, we ask for a ticket at our club shop, they tell us our allocation is £25 per ticket, and we hand (or don't) them 25 English pounds. Our allocation costs £25, yours will cost £20, it's a simple as that. Maybe if you played at a decent new-build stadium (like Warrington or St Helens),where working class fans are catered for with at least 2 standing terraces, we wouldn't be talking about this. Either that or get a reasonable pricing structure for away fans like the other Superleague clubs that have all seater stadiums.
So Wire and Saints have good stadiums , but Hull,Hudds,Widnes and Leigh don't ?
Anyway don't bloody come , you won't be missed , tightarsed Yorkshire git
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:13 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2075
Location: LEYTH
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Does neither club accept Scottish pound notes?
See you Sinny.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9146
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
|
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:01 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pmPosts:
4404Location:
Living the Dream
|
chapylad wrote:
If McGuire is fit then for me Sutcliffe drops out of the 17 and Ormandroyd or Baldwinson comes in for a bench spot.
There could be doubts about McGuire's fitness and if so Sutcliffe has to be on the bench.
|
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pmPosts:
4404Location:
Living the Dream
|
D4mo78 wrote:
That's the thing, he's had plenty of game time there. Why name him in the 17, give him 5 mins then drop (??) him. He should be getting game time for us.
A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.
For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.
|
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5658
|
If it's reached the stage where McGuire's fitness is such that no-one knows whether or not he'll break down then it's probably time to pick an understudy and stick with him instead.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 544
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.
For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.
Explain how Baldwinson was supposed to be "better than the 1st choices" during a 5 minute cameo?
Same with Mullally only given ltd minutes so once again more than questionable bench use by the Coach but i suppose that's all Sutcliffes fault aswell.
Also if there is any doubt over Mcguire ala last week it's pointless naming him because even if he proves his fitness at the very last minute the starting 17 can be adjusted whether he's in the 19 or not.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 910
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A bit early to be so critical. We have only played one match and Baldwinson was rewarded for some promising form in pre-season friendlies by making the 17 last week. In a tough opener it was understandable for the coach to keep his most experienced seniors on for the most time. Both Mullaly and Baldwinson did ok in their short time on the field but not better than the first choices.
For this second match, as I suggested, if Mags is set to play it makes sense to have Sutcliffe on the bench as half back cover in case he breaks down again. This means it is more likely that Cuthbertson and Mullaly are selected ahead on the youngster at this stage of the season. Perhaps Walters is in the 19 because there is a doubt with a backrower.
I agree with that. It could also be that Mac sees Leigh as an opportunity to give Ormandroyd a game, given they have just come up from the level he was playing at. But at the same time doesn't want to go too inexperienced on the bench.
I think potentially we could see Ward/JJB start at 13, meaning likely one of Garbutt or Singo drops to the bench, going Mullaly, Baldwinson, Singo/Garbo and Sutty if Mags is fit doesn't leave much room to manoeuvre, bearing in mind Sutty or Keinhorst might be asked to slot somewhere else so we can spell Parcell.
Like you say, let's not be critical too early. We have plenty of guys playing rugby here and elsewhere so hopefully plenty of competition. In terms of Baldy not getting a fair shot I remember people thinking the same thing about Singo. His chance will come, and if he's good enough he'll take it.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bartholemew Smythe, BrisbaneRhino, C O Jones, Emagdnim13, FlyingRhinos, frank1, garforthrhino, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, R.B.A, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, ThePrinter, tommy_wiseau, Ziggy Stardust and 162 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|