ploinerrhino wrote:
Mullally = very ordinary and not Super league standard
Kirke = very reliable , trusted by more than one coach and by his team mates and multiple trophy winner
Mullally-Not had nearly enough minutes to make a final call
Kirke-Lucky to stay as long as he did spent last 3yrs as a 10 minute 1 carry softc#*k & blatant Mcdermott Fav.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:52 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Gotcha wrote:
Not that I think he will play, but how in the hell did Walters "earn" his selection in the squad. He has been garbage preseason, and a sub at Featherston where fans also lable him poor. Is this not more a case of he is liked by the coach, rather than "earned" as the PR release states.
Goes to show the lack of depth in the squad.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:08 pm
It looks to me like McGuire might be fit in which case Sutcliffe drops to the bench in place of Baldwinson. Ward in 2nd row and JJB at loose with Cuthbertson, Mullaly, Keinhorst and Sutcliffe on the bench. They perhaps want Baldwinson to get more game time at Fev at this stage of the season.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:13 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
If McGuire is fit then for me Sutcliffe drops out of the 17 and Ormandroyd or Baldwinson comes in for a bench spot.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:13 pm
No Martyn Ridyard, no Liam Hood, no Dayne Weston, and no Glenn Stewart either in the Leigh 19 man squad already missing Gregg McNally and James Clare.
McDermott will be rubbing his hands and no doubt be looking at a comfortable Friday evening down at Leigh Sports Village
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:16 pm
If it involves Leeds, it'll be anything but comfortable pal.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:35 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Juan Cornetto wrote:
That's the thing, he's had plenty of game time there. Why name him in the 17, give him 5 mins then drop (??) him. He should be getting game time for us.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:50 pm
D4mo78 wrote:
perfect game for him Friday, a rough home pack who run out of puff around the 30min mark Baldwinson should have got a good 20-30 mins game time. but if he is out because of injury or he will be given a start or long game time against salford, maybe mcd wants to rotate the forwards a bit more this year. But if he is just plain dropped, after just a 5min cameo then would not be surprised if he asked for a release.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:06 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
No you've purposely ignored the point , the equivalent of the away fans area IS the Carnegie at Headingley
How have I ignored the point ? The equivalent of the away fans area at Headingley is the Western Terrace, tickets that will cost you £20 from your club shop when the return fixture comes around at Headingley. You put your hand in your pocket, you ask the member of staff how much a ticket is for Leeds v Leigh, they hand you a ticket from your allocation, and you give them 20 English pounds. When we come to Leigh, we ask for a ticket at our club shop, they tell us our allocation is £25 per ticket, and we hand (or don't) them 25 English pounds. Our allocation costs £25, yours will cost £20, it's a simple as that. Maybe if you played at a decent new-build stadium (like Warrington or St Helens),where working class fans are catered for with at least 2 standing terraces, we wouldn't be talking about this. Either that or get a reasonable pricing structure for away fans like the other Superleague clubs that have all seater stadiums.
