Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:22 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14975
Location: On the road
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Leeds charge £28.50 !!?? Really??

Do they charge for parking on top of that?

Leigh charging £25 + Leigh offering FREE stadium parking for over 1000 cars , and on top Leeds CEO proposing for and now obtaining £6.25 of it off every Leeds fan sounds like a great deal for their club in comparison. I don't really understand all their moaning.


All the parking around Headingley is free as far as I know - I have being going since 1968 and I have never paid to park near the ground
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:58 am
D4mo78
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 316
Did Baldwinson get injured in his 5 minute stint? I notice he isn't in the 19

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:22 pm
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14691
D4mo78 wrote:
Did Baldwinson get injured in his 5 minute stint? I notice he isn't in the 19


Not that I think he will play, but how in the hell did Walters "earn" his selection in the squad. He has been garbage preseason, and a sub at Featherston where fans also lable him poor. Is this not more a case of he is liked by the coach, rather than "earned" as the PR release states.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:38 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7444
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Ward
Sutcliffe
Singleton
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Mullally
Walters
Ormondroyd

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:42 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7444
Judging by the 19 man squad I would say that it'll be (baring Mcguire fit):

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Mcguire Burrow
Singleton Parcell Garbutt
Ablett Jones-Buchanan
Cuthbertson

Sutcliffe Mullally Keinhorst Ward

No McGuire then Sutcliffe to 6 & Ormondroyd on the bench.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:46 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 908
Frosties. wrote:
Judging by the 19 man squad I would say that it'll be (baring Mcguire fit):

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Mcguire Burrow
Singleton Parcell Garbutt
Ablett Jones-Buchanan
Cuthbertson

Sutcliffe Mullally Keinhorst Ward

No McGuire then Sutcliffe to 6 & Ormondroyd on the bench.


That bench would look very light, I'm I'd swap keinhorst for Ormondroyd. Would've had Baldwinson in myself, didn't do anything wrong in very limited game time.
Users browsing this forum: A MIDDLETON, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, BRK, C O Jones, D4mo78, FGB, finglas, Frosties., Gotcha, HAILESY, Jonesy's a Legend, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, OldFart2, rhinos_bish, son of headingley, Wilde 3 and 326 guests

