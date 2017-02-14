WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:01 pm
leeds owl Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1115
GUBRATS wrote:
Just checked , to buy on line a ticket for block N in the Carnegie stand for Leeds v Salford , total cost £ 28.50

I rest my case


You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:05 pm
leeds owl Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1115
rollin thunder wrote:
£21 is for a restricted view or in the corner. A good seat in the cop end is more than £25 plus Leeds united are second tier team not premier league, bet it they get promoted prices will rocket. It's £40 behind posts at old Trafford and Man U not the most expensive club either.


There will not be hordes of Chinese or Indians to fill our seats at £40 if we jack the prices up. Football has a whole new demographic watching games live nowadays, it's not one that will fill empty seats at Headingley if you started pricing people out.
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:42 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11081
Location: blackpool tower circus
William Eve wrote:
This forum will be lively next Friday if Leeds don't record a victory against Leigh.

Charlie knows. :shock:

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:25 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 897
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
But virtually no away fans go in the Carnegie stand. They go in the much cheaper western terrace. Yes the odd away fan will CHOOSE to pay more and have a seat but 95%+ go for the cheapest option, which at newly promoted Leigh is £25. At the games most successful Super League club, Leeds, its £20.


So Leigh offer the same as Hull,Wigan,Widnes,Hudds, ie an end on view under cover in a seat , just because Leeds have an old stadium offering uncovered standing with an inferior view isn't the equivalent , the equivalent at Headingley IS the Carnegie stand , that is £ 28.50
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:37 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 897
leeds owl wrote:
You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.


No you've purposely ignored the point , the equivalent of the away fans area IS the Carnegie at Headingley
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:45 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2806
leeds owl wrote:
You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.


Whose to blame for that then? I think you can count Leigh out on that point..

Edit: I hope your dish blows off..Miserable Fart..
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, craigizzard, leedsnsouths, maurice, Rammer, StoneColdJaneAusten, tommy_wiseau, Xykojen and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,64485175,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  