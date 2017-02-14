GUBRATS wrote: Just checked , to buy on line a ticket for block N in the Carnegie stand for Leeds v Salford , total cost £ 28.50



I rest my case

You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.