|
Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1115
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Just checked , to buy on line a ticket for block N in the Carnegie stand for Leeds v Salford , total cost £ 28.50
I rest my case
You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.
|
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1115
|
rollin thunder wrote:
£21 is for a restricted view or in the corner. A good seat in the cop end is more than £25 plus Leeds united are second tier team not premier league, bet it they get promoted prices will rocket. It's £40 behind posts at old Trafford and Man U not the most expensive club either.
There will not be hordes of Chinese or Indians to fill our seats at £40 if we jack the prices up. Football has a whole new demographic watching games live nowadays, it's not one that will fill empty seats at Headingley if you started pricing people out.
|
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11081
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
William Eve wrote:
This forum will be lively next Friday if Leeds don't record a victory against Leigh.
Charlie knows.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 896
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
But virtually no away fans go in the Carnegie stand. They go in the much cheaper western terrace. Yes the odd away fan will CHOOSE to pay more and have a seat but 95%+ go for the cheapest option, which at newly promoted Leigh is £25. At the games most successful Super League club, Leeds, its £20.
So Leigh offer the same as Hull,Wigan,Widnes,Hudds, ie an end on view under cover in a seat , just because Leeds have an old stadium offering uncovered standing with an inferior view isn't the equivalent , the equivalent at Headingley IS the Carnegie stand , that is £ 28.50
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:37 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 896
|
leeds owl wrote:
You've got all precious and missed the point. Most away fans want to stand, and they want the cheapest option available. A massive majority of away fans at Headingley do chose the cheapest option, available at £20. Your cheapest option is the most expensive for away fans in Superleague, and it is because of who we are. Make no mistake, a large number of RL fans feel they are being exploited. Away games on Monday, Thursday nights over the other side of the biggest traffic jam in England, games being switched at short notice, and now a couple of quid on top because we're Leeds. I have SKY because I like watching the RL, and for the first time I can remember I will choose to watch on TV because it's not worth £25 apiece for me and the missus on top of the fuel and being sat on the M62 for at least a couple of hours. Leigh may have a financial plan that involves ripping off away fans, but it's not one I subscribe to. I think it's a dangerous road to go down when the crowds have been falling so much in Superleague. Hull raised their prices a couple of years back and away fans just stopped attending, they quickly had a rethink. You may have a few first timers wanting to cross Leigh off the list, but when they've done it a few won't bother next season at those prices.
No you've purposely ignored the point , the equivalent of the away fans area IS the Carnegie at Headingley
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, C O Jones, Chetnik, Faithful One, Giantscorpio, glee, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, MarioRugby, Pie Eyed, rodhutch, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino and 260 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|