leeds owl wrote:
Got to say I think Leigh may have to take a financial hit on this game from away fans. I won't be going on principle. My old fella cried off because £20 is a bit steep for him, and me and the missus will give it a miss at that price. It's getting a bit like the football rip off hiking the prices for bigger teams with more fans, but the £70 they are losing from me and my family will be only a small portion of the money they will lose from away ticket sales I would guess. They might make more from home supporters who are prepared to absorb the hike, but I fear the overall crowd may disappoint.
Firstly ticket prices are for all fans not away fans. The club decided to reduce prices for the less attractive fixtures, Leeds was never considered less attractive. A comparison would be £20 to stand in an uncovered terrace at Headingley for away fans, to have a roof over your head and a seat the price gets towards £30. Then add on parking and the LSV becomes a bargain, I tend to feel those who intended to go will go those looking for reasons not to will find them - your ticket sales are swift at present and it looks like you will fill the away end.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:58 pm
leeds owl wrote:
It's not a good business decision on Leigh's behalf, despite raising prices and annoying fans. If Leeds bring 1000 speccies but 80 stay away they start losing money. Above that, on a rising scale, they could start losing big money. Whoever has done the maths needs to go back to school. That doesn't include money from drinks, programmes, food etc the stay-always would be buying? Whether the home fans swallow it is another issue, especially after a few pumpings at the hands of the big boys.
£ 28.50 for a seat in the Carnegie stand
Whoever did the maths needs to go back to school , no wonder its usually empty
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:05 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
An average of 7-8,000 for the season wouldn't be bad at all for a first season back in SL.
Would be delighted if it was many.
4700 at hilton park in 2005 so 6k over the season would be good
Fridays game should be a good marker, hopefully North and west stands are sold out
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:06 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
An average of 7-8,000 for the season wouldn't be bad at all for a first season back in SL.
Depending upon where we are after 6 weeks we will be between 5500- 7000 average. We need to build a fan base for SL, it will take time to get it right, we built a Championship fan base on Sunday 3pm with lots of kids and families, we then got the SL fixtures and the amount of Thurs/fri games knocked the steam out of ST sales, we have 1 Sunday game and 2 Saturdays in stage 1, I suppose being new boys attracted the cameras. Sales are good for Friday and a fair wind in the biggest selling days to come may see over 10k in, the atmosphere will be electric
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:20 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Just checked , to buy on line a ticket for block N in the Carnegie stand for Leeds v Salford , total cost £ 28.50
I rest my case
But virtually no away fans go in the Carnegie stand. They go in the much cheaper western terrace. Yes the odd away fan will CHOOSE to pay more and have a seat but 95%+ go for the cheapest option, which at newly promoted Leigh is £25. At the games most successful Super League club, Leeds, its £20.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:20 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
£ 28.50 for a seat in the Carnegie stand
Whoever did the maths needs to go back to school , no wonder its usually empty
Unlike you, I sit in the Carnegie Stand at every Leeds Rhino's regular season superleague game & I can assure you that it is far from empty.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:28 pm
maurice wrote:
Depending upon where we are after 6 weeks we will be between 5500- 7000 average. We need to build a fan base for SL, it will take time to get it right, we built a Championship fan base on Sunday 3pm with lots of kids and families, we then got the SL fixtures and the amount of Thurs/fri games knocked the steam out of ST sales, we have 1 Sunday game and 2 Saturdays in stage 1, I suppose being new boys attracted the cameras. Sales are good for Friday and a fair wind in the biggest selling days to come may see over 10k in, the atmosphere will be electric
Yes, the day the games are played can have a big impact on attendance. Leigh will get plenty of air time from SKY this year so i expect there will be plenty of Thursday / friday nights that will have an impact on whether people can make it on a regular basis. Leigh will need to make LSV a fortress this year to avoid middle 8's... good luck for the season, this weekend aside of course
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:51 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
£ 28.50 for a seat in the Carnegie stand
Whoever did the maths needs to go back to school , no wonder its usually empty
I really dont think £25- £30 for an adult seat ticket at any ground is bad, we all no football charge massively more and get full stadiums, time Rl fans in so called heartland areas started putting up or shutting up, Leigh in super league should be house full signs every week, in fact every club should have a waiting list for season tickets as average ground side is only about 10-12k
Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:23 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
I really dont think £25- £30 for an adult seat ticket at any ground is bad, we all no football charge massively more and get full stadiums, time Rl fans in so called heartland areas started putting up or shutting up, Leigh in super league should be house full signs every week, in fact every club should have a waiting list for season tickets as average ground side is only about 10-12k
Really? Leeds United adult tickets are £21-£32
