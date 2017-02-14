leeds owl wrote: Got to say I think Leigh may have to take a financial hit on this game from away fans. I won't be going on principle. My old fella cried off because £20 is a bit steep for him, and me and the missus will give it a miss at that price. It's getting a bit like the football rip off hiking the prices for bigger teams with more fans, but the £70 they are losing from me and my family will be only a small portion of the money they will lose from away ticket sales I would guess. They might make more from home supporters who are prepared to absorb the hike, but I fear the overall crowd may disappoint.

Firstly ticket prices are for all fans not away fans. The club decided to reduce prices for the less attractive fixtures, Leeds was never considered less attractive. A comparison would be £20 to stand in an uncovered terrace at Headingley for away fans, to have a roof over your head and a seat the price gets towards £30. Then add on parking and the LSV becomes a bargain, I tend to feel those who intended to go will go those looking for reasons not to will find them - your ticket sales are swift at present and it looks like you will fill the away end.