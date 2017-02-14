GUBRATS wrote: I think you've misunderstood , clubs selling tickets to away games receive 10% of the ticket price , apparently that has changed to 25% , so the clubs that have the most away fans will make more money



But the home clubs might well increase prices to make up their lost 15%



Result, the fans pay more , and less travel

This does not justify the increase in ticket prices. Yes clubs will take slightly less from other teams away fans, but this should almost even itself up throughout the year. Catalans should be the only team to lose out from this, and probably Salford as they have no supporters.If clubs are going to the effort of promoting sales through their website, Social media, at home games etc, then paying staff at the ticket office where the tickets are been sold, I think it is perfectly reasonable to be taking between £5-£6.25 a ticket from those sales.