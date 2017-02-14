|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4830
Location: Hill Valley
|
How have the ticket sales done for the season Leigh fans? looking at a few full houses this year?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:02 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 646
|
GUBRATS wrote:
I think you've misunderstood , clubs selling tickets to away games receive 10% of the ticket price , apparently that has changed to 25% , so the clubs that have the most away fans will make more money
But the home clubs might well increase prices to make up their lost 15%
Result, the fans pay more , and less travel
This does not justify the increase in ticket prices. Yes clubs will take slightly less from other teams away fans, but this should almost even itself up throughout the year. Catalans should be the only team to lose out from this, and probably Salford as they have no supporters.
If clubs are going to the effort of promoting sales through their website, Social media, at home games etc, then paying staff at the ticket office where the tickets are been sold, I think it is perfectly reasonable to be taking between £5-£6.25 a ticket from those sales.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1317
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
How have the ticket sales done for the season Leigh fans? looking at a few full houses this year?
Well, I happen to have the answer here.
It started really well post Promotion with over 1,000 sold in the 1st week of ST sales.
There was some hoo-ha created partly by a rush on sales for the North Stand (terrace) & talk on the forum of not getting your spot on the N.S.
DB (who reads fans posts on RLFANS) & his team jumped on it & pushed the marketing further *good business* but sales tailed off & according to my Secret Club Insider we stand at ....
C2,500
So not that good really. Certainly compared to those of Championship Club Hull KR, who it has to be said have done an amazing job.
Hope to see around 8,000 on for Friday, then estimate ....
Home v Saints C8,000
Home v Wire C9,000
Home v Pies C10,000
Home v Cas C7,500
Home v Hull FC C7,000
Home v Widnes C7,000
Home v Giants C6,500
Home v Salford C6,000
Home v Wakey C6,000
Home v Cat's C5,000
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1113
|
GUBRATS wrote:
I think you've misunderstood , clubs selling tickets to away games receive 10% of the ticket price , apparently that has changed to 25% , so the clubs that have the most away fans will make more money
But the home clubs might well increase prices to make up their lost 15%
Result , the fans pay more , and less travel
It's not a good business decision on Leigh's behalf, despite raising prices and annoying fans. If Leeds bring 1000 speccies but 80 stay away they start losing money. Above that, on a rising scale, they could start losing big money. Whoever has done the maths needs to go back to school. That doesn't include money from drinks, programmes, food etc the stay-always would be buying? Whether the home fans swallow it is another issue, especially after a few pumpings at the hands of the big boys.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7744
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Well, I happen to have the answer here.
It started really well post Promotion with over 1,000 sold in the 1st week of ST sales.
There was some hoo-ha created partly by a rush on sales for the North Stand (terrace) & talk on the forum of not getting your spot on the N.S.
DB (who reads fans posts on RLFANS) & his team jumped on it & pushed the marketing further *good business* but sales tailed off & according to my Secret Club Insider we stand at ....
C2,500
So not that good really. Certainly compared to those of Championship Club Hull KR, who it has to be said have done an amazing job.
Hope to see around 8,000 on for Friday, then estimate ....
Home v Saints C8,000
Home v Wire C9,000
Home v Pies C10,000
Home v Cas C7,500
Home v Hull FC C7,000
Home v Widnes C7,000
Home v Giants C6,500
Home v Salford C6,000
Home v Wakey C6,000
Home v Cat's C5,000
TBF I think you are being a bit harsh on yourself. Yes, you maybe could have gotten a few more season tickets for sure but I reckon a few wins under your belt and a decent season you should be able to attract a few more wavering supporters to splash out on a season ticket.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14972
Location: On the road
|
GUBRATS wrote:
The word is that your club ( along with 3 others ) proposed a change to the % of away ticket sales the away club can retain , it was 10 % , now changed to 25 %
All this will do is drive up ticket prices , Leigh and 3 other clubs voted against it
So blame Mr Hetherington
So GH must have calculated that Leeds sell more tickets for away games than other clubs sell tickets for games at Leeds?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:28 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1332
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
TBF I think you are being a bit harsh on yourself. Yes, you maybe could have gotten a few more season tickets for sure but I reckon a few wins under your belt and a decent season you should be able to attract a few more wavering supporters to splash out on a season ticket.
Approx 5500 average would be a good achievement for Leigh.
|
