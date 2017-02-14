Biff Tannen wrote:
How have the ticket sales done for the season Leigh fans? looking at a few full houses this year?
Well, I happen to have the answer here.
It started really well post Promotion with over 1,000 sold in the 1st week of ST sales.
There was some hoo-ha created partly by a rush on sales for the North Stand (terrace) & talk on the forum of not getting your spot on the N.S.
DB (who reads fans posts on RLFANS) & his team jumped on it & pushed the marketing further *good business* but sales tailed off & according to my Secret Club Insider we stand at ....
C2,500
So not that good really. Certainly compared to those of Championship Club Hull KR, who it has to be said have done an amazing job.
Hope to see around 8,000 on for Friday, then estimate ....
Home v Saints C8,000
Home v Wire C9,000
Home v Pies C10,000
Home v Cas C7,500
Home v Hull FC C7,000
Home v Widnes C7,000
Home v Giants C6,500
Home v Salford C6,000
Home v Wakey C6,000
Home v Cat's C5,000
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, C O Jones, Chetnik, coco the fullback, dualcodefan, finglas, Gotcha, leeds owl, LeedsLurch, Maverick Rhino, tenerifeRhino, thepimp007, xparksider and 198 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|