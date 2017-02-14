WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:53 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4830
Location: Hill Valley
How have the ticket sales done for the season Leigh fans? looking at a few full houses this year?
RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:02 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 646
GUBRATS wrote:
I think you've misunderstood , clubs selling tickets to away games receive 10% of the ticket price , apparently that has changed to 25% , so the clubs that have the most away fans will make more money

But the home clubs might well increase prices to make up their lost 15%

Result, the fans pay more , and less travel

This does not justify the increase in ticket prices. Yes clubs will take slightly less from other teams away fans, but this should almost even itself up throughout the year. Catalans should be the only team to lose out from this, and probably Salford as they have no supporters.

If clubs are going to the effort of promoting sales through their website, Social media, at home games etc, then paying staff at the ticket office where the tickets are been sold, I think it is perfectly reasonable to be taking between £5-£6.25 a ticket from those sales.

RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:10 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1316
Biff Tannen wrote:
How have the ticket sales done for the season Leigh fans? looking at a few full houses this year?

Well, I happen to have the answer here.
It started really well post Promotion with over 1,000 sold in the 1st week of ST sales.

There was some hoo-ha created partly by a rush on sales for the North Stand (terrace) & talk on the forum of not getting your spot on the N.S.
DB (who reads fans posts on RLFANS) & his team jumped on it & pushed the marketing further *good business* but sales tailed off & according to my Secret Club Insider we stand at ....

C2,500


So not that good really. Certainly compared to those of Championship Club Hull KR, who it has to be said have done an amazing job.

Hope to see around 8,000 on for Friday, then estimate ....

Home v Saints C8,000
Home v Wire C9,000
Home v Pies C10,000
Home v Cas C7,500
Home v Hull FC C7,000
Home v Widnes C7,000
Home v Giants C6,500
Home v Salford C6,000
Home v Wakey C6,000
Home v Cat's C5,000
