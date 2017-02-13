leeds owl wrote:
Got to say I think Leigh may have to take a financial hit on this game from away fans. I won't be going on principle. My old fella cried off because £20 is a bit steep for him, and me and the missus will give it a miss at that price. It's getting a bit like the football rip off hiking the prices for bigger teams with more fans, but the £70 they are losing from me and my family will be only a small portion of the money they will lose from away ticket sales I would guess. They might make more from home supporters who are prepared to absorb the hike, but I fear the overall crowd may disappoint.
The word is that your club ( along with 3 others ) proposed a change to the % of away ticket sales the away club can retain , it was 10 % , now changed to 25 %
All this will do is drive up ticket prices , Leigh and 3 other clubs voted against it
So blame Mr Hetherington