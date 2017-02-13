Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Dezza has to make back his investment somehow.



Might as well sting the best travelled sides for as much as you can. That's business.

Pricing structure *two tiered* was set out early by the Club.Wire, Wigan, Widnes, Saints all being relatively local & therefore bigger gates + Leeds, big Club big draw & well followed are premium priced fixtures, this goes for Leigh fans too who will also pay a premium, much like some Football Clubs do, Wigan Latics & Bolton did just this + others.Anyway, back to the game.I fear for us if we don't bounce back immediately from last week, not in as much as a victory, more in as much as the result being contested & close.Our back line has been known as our achilles heel by home fans for a while now, we lack out & out pace on the edges, so if we are to make a game of it then the pack (normally our strength) will have to step up this week.Looking at our squad without Red Rose tinted glasses on, we do have a bit of an age issue perhaps, vast experience yes, young legs no.Gaz Hock & Harrison Hansen & Danny Tickle were our best performers I felt in the Cas game, while Atalea Vea looks a complete pudding, even our stand out pack guys like Dayne Weston, though he ran his blood to water, struggled with the constantly repeating defensive sets.Hopefully we can get Acton & Lachlan Burr back to inject some youth into the forwards or we will struggle again.Looking forward to what should be a cracking atmosphere & a hard fought match with plenty noise on the terraces.My prediction would be somewhere around 16 - 26 at the hooter.Safe travels.