Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:16 pm
leeds owl wrote:
Got to say I think Leigh may have to take a financial hit on this game from away fans. I won't be going on principle. My old fella cried off because £20 is a bit steep for him, and me and the missus will give it a miss at that price. It's getting a bit like the football rip off hiking the prices for bigger teams with more fans, but the £70 they are losing from me and my family will be only a small portion of the money they will lose from away ticket sales I would guess. They might make more from home supporters who are prepared to absorb the hike, but I fear the overall crowd may disappoint.


The word is that your club ( along with 3 others ) proposed a change to the % of away ticket sales the away club can retain , it was 10 % , now changed to 25 %

All this will do is drive up ticket prices , Leigh and 3 other clubs voted against it

So blame Mr Hetherington
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:38 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Dezza has to make back his investment somehow.

Might as well sting the best travelled sides for as much as you can. That's business.

Pricing structure *two tiered* was set out early by the Club.
Wire, Wigan, Widnes, Saints all being relatively local & therefore bigger gates + Leeds, big Club big draw & well followed are premium priced fixtures, this goes for Leigh fans too who will also pay a premium, much like some Football Clubs do, Wigan Latics & Bolton did just this + others.

Anyway, back to the game.

I fear for us if we don't bounce back immediately from last week, not in as much as a victory, more in as much as the result being contested & close.

Our back line has been known as our achilles heel by home fans for a while now, we lack out & out pace on the edges, so if we are to make a game of it then the pack (normally our strength) will have to step up this week.

Looking at our squad without Red Rose tinted glasses on, we do have a bit of an age issue perhaps, vast experience yes, young legs no.

Gaz Hock & Harrison Hansen & Danny Tickle were our best performers I felt in the Cas game, while Atalea Vea looks a complete pudding, even our stand out pack guys like Dayne Weston, though he ran his blood to water, struggled with the constantly repeating defensive sets.

Hopefully we can get Acton & Lachlan Burr back to inject some youth into the forwards or we will struggle again.

Looking forward to what should be a cracking atmosphere & a hard fought match with plenty noise on the terraces.

My prediction would be somewhere around 16 - 26 at the hooter.

Safe travels.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:46 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
The word is that your club ( along with 3 others ) proposed a change to the % of away ticket sales the away club can retain , it was 10 % , now changed to 25 %

All this will do is drive up ticket prices , Leigh and 3 other clubs voted against it

So blame Mr Hetherington


Doesn't sound like Gary H to vote to change something that would cost Leeds - the club with the biggest gate receipts - a lot of money. Think you might have your wires crossed.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:03 pm
craigizzard wrote:
Doesn't sound like Gary H to vote to change something that would cost Leeds - the club with the biggest gate receipts - a lot of money. Think you might have your wires crossed.


I think you've misunderstood , clubs selling tickets to away games receive 10% of the ticket price , apparently that has changed to 25% , so the clubs that have the most away fans will make more money

But the home clubs might well increase prices to make up their lost 15%

Result , the fans pay more , and less travel
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, Clearwing, craigizzard, Fieldheadrhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle rover, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, onewild, Rammer, rhinos_bish, The Eagle and 275 guests

