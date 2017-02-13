|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5656
|
LeedsDave wrote:
Is this the case? Not been to LSV by car before.
Do people recommend parking there or is a bit like Salford after the game?
As Mark says, Leigh's fine for parking.
For future reference for Salford, if you come off the M60 slip and follow signs for Eccles, there's a stack of (free) street parking. Maybe a 10-15 min walk to/from the ground but once back at the car you're away without any of the f*** about associated with the ground car parks.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7742
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Had a really good do at the LSV when we played them in the cup a few years ago.
Went down as one of the best away days our section had. Has a lot to live up to this week!
Can we still get in your clubhouse pre game or is it ticketed?
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2014 10:25 am
Posts: 60
|
FWIW
Leigh pose a very different challenge to Saints and to compare Cas showing against Leigh as versus Leeds to Saints seems like comparing fish to birds
Cas managed to score plenty of points against a crooked defensive line that left gaps all over the field. Did cas create those gaps or exploit what was in front of them?
Leeds had to contend with a well drilled defensive effort, granted they didn't do a lot to create any gaps and last tackle kicks were easily dealt with
I have a feeling (hope) that Leeds will manage to score more than they let in on Frida
Still think we are desperate for a working half back combination
|
Loving the success and the silverware, keep them coming
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4782
|
It is to be hoped the game plan on the last tackle doesn't include testing the honesty of the Leigh defence.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5656
|
William Eve wrote:
It is to be hoped the game plan on the last tackle doesn't include testing the honesty of the Leigh defence.
I'll not be leaving my wallet lying around. Just in case.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:00 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 427
|
Just keep it in your handbag
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15767
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Had a really good do at the LSV when we played them in the cup a few years ago.
Went down as one of the best away days our section had. Has a lot to live up to this week!
Can we still get in your clubhouse pre game or is it ticketed?
The fans bar outside the ground is open to all (Legends Bar), check out any offers from the Holiday inn express behind the South stand/away end. There is also a food pub on site 'Whistling Wren' 30m from the ground plus a Morrisons with Café, takeaway hot food and sandwiches etc. Leigh East clubhouse is on site and open to all, with Leigh miners about half a mile away next to the canal. Great amount of pubs in town which is 10-15 min walk away, the Spoons is a great pub but other side of town 25 mins walk, nearest to ground are Britannia and Centurion, both traditional RL pubs packed with fans with beer at £2 ish a pint. You have the normal Frankie and Bennys, Nandos etc on the Loom near Tesco. There are McD's and KFC just past the ground off the bi pass at Parsonage retail park, you will also be able to park here foc, 10 min walk. There is also a great little pub doing good food at reasonable prices at the traffic lights on the Bi pass as you leave the Lancs turn Left at the lights before LSV, 'Robin Hood'. Normal bars and food inside on the concourses.
Anyway hope that helps and look forward to a large and loud following
Team wise, Friday will have helped no end to rid the nerves etc for us. Higham will be back as will Tonga, I expect 2 from Acton, Maria, Hopkins to play a part in the 17 to give us more from the bench
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 883
|
ploinerrhino wrote:
Not keen on Leigh (may be due to Alex Murphy) . Last time i was there we beat them by around 50 pts and they still abused the ref and threw things at him on the way off . Leeds are pretty ordinary these days apart from out wide where we very rarely get quality ball to Watkins and Moon so i can see problems . No doubt that Leigh will try to intimidate Leeds so hopefully we will get a strong Ref . A lot depends on the distance the ref takes the defensive line back , it seemed far further for Cas v Leigh than our game at Saints . Leigh are a very undisciplined side and should nearly always lose the penalty count but i am not holding my breath on this one . Forget the off field fireworks it can lead to money problems down the line . If Leigh are to avoid the middle eights they have to win most home games as i do not see them winning more than 1 or 2 away . Leeds need to be really up for this or could be a long night and season (or even a short season for the coach )
How many forward passes is your quarterback planning on throwing on Friday ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4782
|
GUBRATS wrote:
How many forward passes is your quarterback planning on throwing on Friday ?
As many as the wide receivers fancy catching.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:23 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1112
|
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Twenty five quid.
Got to say I think Leigh may have to take a financial hit on this game from away fans. I won't be going on principle. My old fella cried off because £20 is a bit steep for him, and me and the missus will give it a miss at that price. It's getting a bit like the football rip off hiking the prices for bigger teams with more fans, but the £70 they are losing from me and my family will be only a small portion of the money they will lose from away ticket sales I would guess. They might make more from home supporters who are prepared to absorb the hike, but I fear the overall crowd may disappoint.
|
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, Chetnik, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Exabot [Bot], Frosties., glee, Gotcha, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, krisleeds, leeds owl, leedsbarmyarmy, rodhutch, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, tommy_wiseau, Wigg'n and 328 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|