Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Had a really good do at the LSV when we played them in the cup a few years ago.



Went down as one of the best away days our section had. Has a lot to live up to this week!



Can we still get in your clubhouse pre game or is it ticketed?

The fans bar outside the ground is open to all (Legends Bar), check out any offers from the Holiday inn express behind the South stand/away end. There is also a food pub on site 'Whistling Wren' 30m from the ground plus a Morrisons with Café, takeaway hot food and sandwiches etc. Leigh East clubhouse is on site and open to all, with Leigh miners about half a mile away next to the canal. Great amount of pubs in town which is 10-15 min walk away, the Spoons is a great pub but other side of town 25 mins walk, nearest to ground are Britannia and Centurion, both traditional RL pubs packed with fans with beer at £2 ish a pint. You have the normal Frankie and Bennys, Nandos etc on the Loom near Tesco. There are McD's and KFC just past the ground off the bi pass at Parsonage retail park, you will also be able to park here foc, 10 min walk. There is also a great little pub doing good food at reasonable prices at the traffic lights on the Bi pass as you leave the Lancs turn Left at the lights before LSV, 'Robin Hood'. Normal bars and food inside on the concourses.Anyway hope that helps and look forward to a large and loud followingTeam wise, Friday will have helped no end to rid the nerves etc for us. Higham will be back as will Tonga, I expect 2 from Acton, Maria, Hopkins to play a part in the 17 to give us more from the bench