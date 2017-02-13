LeedsDave wrote:
Is this the case? Not been to LSV by car before.
Do people recommend parking there or is a bit like Salford after the game?
As Mark says, Leigh's fine for parking.
For future reference for Salford, if you come off the M60 slip and follow signs for Eccles, there's a stack of (free) street parking. Maybe a 10-15 min walk to/from the ground but once back at the car you're away without any of the f*** about associated with the ground car parks.