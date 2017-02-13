FWIW

Leigh pose a very different challenge to Saints and to compare Cas showing against Leigh as versus Leeds to Saints seems like comparing fish to birds

Cas managed to score plenty of points against a crooked defensive line that left gaps all over the field. Did cas create those gaps or exploit what was in front of them?

Leeds had to contend with a well drilled defensive effort, granted they didn't do a lot to create any gaps and last tackle kicks were easily dealt with

I have a feeling (hope) that Leeds will manage to score more than they let in on Frida

Still think we are desperate for a working half back combination