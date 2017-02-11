WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:31 pm
number 6 wrote:
£21 if bought in advance, or £24 on the day, yet i paid £29 to sit in the north stand at headingley a few years ago and still had and obstructed view!


Did you buy your £29 tickets in advance or on the day?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:51 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£25 to get in at Leigh, even if you buy in advance. That's got to be one of the most expensive in super league, off the top of my head can only think of Hull fc who charge that much.


£29 Sir Kev..Any comment.
Image

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:22 pm
The Chin's Back wrote:
Did you buy your £29 tickets in advance or on the day?



in advance

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:22 pm
atomic wrote:
You're getting a firework display..What more do you want,free lobby!!!


You know who used to do a good firework display?

Bradford.

I wonder how much money they wasted having pyrotechnics every game?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:48 pm
atomic wrote:
£29 Sir Kev..Any comment.

You could have bought advance tickets for £20.

£25 at Leigh is the cheapest option for away fans.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:41 am
Free parking on LSV though

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:36 am
Not keen on Leigh (may be due to Alex Murphy) . Last time i was there we beat them by around 50 pts and they still abused the ref and threw things at him on the way off . Leeds are pretty ordinary these days apart from out wide where we very rarely get quality ball to Watkins and Moon so i can see problems . No doubt that Leigh will try to intimidate Leeds so hopefully we will get a strong Ref . A lot depends on the distance the ref takes the defensive line back , it seemed far further for Cas v Leigh than our game at Saints . Leigh are a very undisciplined side and should nearly always lose the penalty count but i am not holding my breath on this one . Forget the off field fireworks it can lead to money problems down the line . If Leigh are to avoid the middle eights they have to win most home games as i do not see them winning more than 1 or 2 away . Leeds need to be really up for this or could be a long night and season (or even a short season for the coach )
