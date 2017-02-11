Not keen on Leigh (may be due to Alex Murphy) . Last time i was there we beat them by around 50 pts and they still abused the ref and threw things at him on the way off . Leeds are pretty ordinary these days apart from out wide where we very rarely get quality ball to Watkins and Moon so i can see problems . No doubt that Leigh will try to intimidate Leeds so hopefully we will get a strong Ref . A lot depends on the distance the ref takes the defensive line back , it seemed far further for Cas v Leigh than our game at Saints . Leigh are a very undisciplined side and should nearly always lose the penalty count but i am not holding my breath on this one . Forget the off field fireworks it can lead to money problems down the line . If Leigh are to avoid the middle eights they have to win most home games as i do not see them winning more than 1 or 2 away . Leeds need to be really up for this or could be a long night and season (or even a short season for the coach )