WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:32 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2789
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I reckon we'll have to weather an early effort from Leigh but...

Leigh can't defend their own line off of tonight's evidence even our lacklustre attack could have some joy if we can earn possession and field position.


Good job,we only sent the second squad to the Jungle..Are you coming to the LSV,you one eyed glass eyed I know it all.. :thumb:
Image

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:11 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 290
Leigh will be fired up nexf week for certain and if they improve their discipline it will be a tough game. They have some attacking structure and are capable of scoring points.
Our backs need to see some early ball. Slow pace one man dross like Thursday wont get the job done.

If you was coaching against Leeds you would be worried about the quality of our 3/4s and nothing else so why do we continually not look to put them in space and give them the ball?

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:26 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 900
atomic wrote:
Good job,we only sent the second squad to the Jungle..Are you coming to the LSV,you one eyed glass eyed I know it all.. :thumb:


Unfortunately not, coaching commitments prevent me from making most Friday night away games.

I'm sure the fireworks will be great though, but given what we've seen of the two teams in 2017, which after all is what we have to go on, I still see a Leeds win.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:41 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 390
Judging on both games, I'd say Leeds are much stronger defensively than Cas were (it's always been Cas' weak point, but they've improved a bit) so Leigh will find it harder to score. In defence Leigh look less inspired than Saints did, saints had better line speed and were solid on their own line. I can't see it being a high scoring game for either club, but in my opinion, Leeds will have the defensive talents needed to win the game (Wakey fan)

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:52 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 641
£25 to get in at Leigh, even if you buy in advance. That's got to be one of the most expensive in super league, off the top of my head can only think of Hull fc who charge that much.

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:51 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7740
Location: SWMC Coach
Dezza has to make back his investment somehow.

Might as well sting the best travelled sides for as much as you can. That's business.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:38 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2789
You're getting a firework display..What more do you want,free lobby!!!
Image

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:40 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9388
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Handley, Walters and Ormondroyd back on DR at Fev. Baldwinson not included for them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 11 | Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:48 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2789
Probably looking at Tonga, Acton,Hopkins and Higham back..Big pack time..
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craigizzard, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, Seth, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,4911,59075,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
16-26
WIGAN
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
6-6
WARRINGTON
TV  
...Lineham sin-binned - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  