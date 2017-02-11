Leigh will be fired up nexf week for certain and if they improve their discipline it will be a tough game. They have some attacking structure and are capable of scoring points.

Our backs need to see some early ball. Slow pace one man dross like Thursday wont get the job done.



If you was coaching against Leeds you would be worried about the quality of our 3/4s and nothing else so why do we continually not look to put them in space and give them the ball?