Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I reckon we'll have to weather an early effort from Leigh but...
Leigh can't defend their own line off of tonight's evidence even our lacklustre attack could have some joy if we can earn possession and field position.
Leigh can't defend their own line off of tonight's evidence even our lacklustre attack could have some joy if we can earn possession and field position.
Good job,we only sent the second squad to the Jungle..Are you coming to the LSV,you one eyed glass eyed I know it all..