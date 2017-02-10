It's not quite must win, but it is important to get of the mark quickly given the year we had last time round. If we were to lose this then the pressure mounts on the next game (Salford @ home) as after that we go to Cas. A record of 0-4 would really see the pressure ramp up, although I think we will win next week and the week after.
