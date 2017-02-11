WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OSV?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net OSV?

 
Post a reply

Re: OSV?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am
colly226 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Aug 11, 2010 11:09 am
Posts: 18
Prior to building Dunn's, most of the land was a Council Highways yard/depot, so presumably council owned for donkeys years.

Re: OSV?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:02 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27596
Location: MACS0647-JD
Same old story.

Big investment companies can get stuff built on a grand scale, despite recesion and all, as their accounts and finance work in a different way. Hene how our own OSv almost came off, although there was a mix of funding going into that.

But Councils used to be able to go in for that sort of thing, and depending on the project maybe the odd one still can. But Bradford is skint and ain't one of them.

My concern is after May 2019 when the rugby covenant ends, the Council and RFL profit from the site. I don't care if they do, mind, but don't feel confident that we would be top of their list to look after. We re likely to be in the lower divisons still and could be shunted off to a Horsfall or other abomination.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: OSV?

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:51 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9100
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Same old story.

Big investment companies can get stuff built on a grand scale, despite recesion and all, as their accounts and finance work in a different way. Hene how our own OSv almost came off, although there was a mix of funding going into that.

But Councils used to be able to go in for that sort of thing, and depending on the project maybe the odd one still can. But Bradford is skint and ain't one of them.

My concern is after May 2019 when the rugby covenant ends, the Council and RFL profit from the site. I don't care if they do, mind, but don't feel confident that we would be top of their list to look after. We re likely to be in the lower divisons still and could be shunted off to a Horsfall or other abomination.

Not sure where the idea there is some kind of 'covenant' comes from. 2019 referred only to the Odsal settlement money and not something the council were bound by. The only 'brake' on the council is the lease held by the RFL. Provided the head lease is kept up to date I'd expect the council would be legally bound to honour it, unless there is some legal get out clause, of course.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: OSV?

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:40 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27596
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bulliac wrote:
Not sure where the idea there is some kind of 'covenant' comes from. 2019 referred only to the Odsal settlement money and not something the council were bound by.


Under the lease, now held by the RFL, they must play rugby at Odsal until May 2019, or ensure that someone else does.

it's not a case of the Council "being bound by" this - other way round, really - they imposed that requirement.

After that, subject only to planning permission, they can do anything with the site.

The Council as freeholder could of course scrap that requirement if they wanted. But they couldn't extend it, so rugby at Odsal after 2019 is in the hands of RFL.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullocks, colgre, colly226, Cookie, eddievan, HamsterChops, HiramC, kapow, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 356 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8161,75675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  