Well, the Council are pressing ahead with their plans to build a sports facility at Sedbergh Council Plans
And we have this - "The Council has stated that it has to sell the Richard Dunn site to part-finance the new builds"
Are Richard Dunn & Odsal stadium sites completely separate then? I vaguely remember someone on here stating the the lease covered both sites?
Are the RFL and the Bulls getting in on some of this development action?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:17 am
mat
Iirc it's the freehold that covers both sites not the lease. Council owns freehold on the combined site but leases odsal portion to rfl. Would imagine if they sell dunns site they will split the freehold at land registry so both sites have separate freehold.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:35 am
It's a funny one is that.
The stadium pre-dates the the Richard Dunn centre by 30 odd years, so it being on the same freehold, 'parcel', is strange. I can't remember what was on the land now occupied by the Dunn's site but I certainly can't remember any connection with the stadium. Well, other than it all, presumably, being owned by the council, of course, which, sort of suggests that this combination is a relatively new thing?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:42 am
vbfg
That does seem odd. Unless they were parcelled up together at some point to ease the development of some previous incarnation of new stadium plans. My guess would be post speedway final talk of Odsal Superdome.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:04 am
Yeah, strong possibility.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:01 pm
Can someone explain to me in words of one syllable or less what this might mean for the club, if anything?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:11 pm
vbfg
The Rick Dunn's site will be a void. We could build on it. If there is cash. Then sell the old one. For cash. To pay for the new one. But it is not ours. So who knows?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:24 pm
vbfg wrote:
The Rick Dunn's site will be a void. We could build on it. If there is cash. Then sell the old one. For cash. To pay for the new one. But it is not ours. So who knows?
Nice.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:51 am
vbfg wrote:
The Rick Dunn's site will be a void. We could build on it. If there is cash. Then sell the old one. For cash. To pay for the new one. But it is not ours. So who knows?
We need to factor in that the council is being squeezed by the government to make cuts in budgets. This is being felt in services all around the city region , and councillors are finding it hard to balance the books on things like social services, for example, so to think any of it is likely to come our way is a tad beyond wishful thinking, imo.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:25 am
We could get a loan from Provident,
