WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OSV?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net OSV?

 
Post a reply

OSV?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:30 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2024
Location: Bradford
Well, the Council are pressing ahead with their plans to build a sports facility at Sedbergh Council Plans

And we have this - "The Council has stated that it has to sell the Richard Dunn site to part-finance the new builds"

Are Richard Dunn & Odsal stadium sites completely separate then? I vaguely remember someone on here stating the the lease covered both sites?

Are the RFL and the Bulls getting in on some of this development action?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: OSV?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:17 am
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9012
Location: bradford
Iirc it's the freehold that covers both sites not the lease. Council owns freehold on the combined site but leases odsal portion to rfl. Would imagine if they sell dunns site they will split the freehold at land registry so both sites have separate freehold.

Re: OSV?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:35 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9089
Location: Bradbados
It's a funny one is that.

The stadium pre-dates the the Richard Dunn centre by 30 odd years, so it being on the same freehold, 'parcel', is strange. I can't remember what was on the land now occupied by the Dunn's site but I certainly can't remember any connection with the stadium. Well, other than it all, presumably, being owned by the council, of course, which, sort of suggests that this combination is a relatively new thing?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: OSV?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:42 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7497
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
That does seem odd. Unless they were parcelled up together at some point to ease the development of some previous incarnation of new stadium plans. My guess would be post speedway final talk of Odsal Superdome.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: OSV?

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:04 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9089
Location: Bradbados
Yeah, strong possibility.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, josefw, king benny, Northern Lad, PHILISAN, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, thepimp007, twonk, vbfg, victarmeldrew, Yahoo [Bot] and 284 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,5901,65975,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  