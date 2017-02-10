Well, the Council are pressing ahead with their plans to build a sports facility at Sedbergh Council Plans
And we have this - "The Council has stated that it has to sell the Richard Dunn site to part-finance the new builds"
Are Richard Dunn & Odsal stadium sites completely separate then? I vaguely remember someone on here stating the the lease covered both sites?
Are the RFL and the Bulls getting in on some of this development action?
