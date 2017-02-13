Somebody with the ability to change things needs to grow some b*lls and be brave enough to admit that additional revenue is needed.
They already have - the Tories know it needs additional revenue and will achieve that by privatisation; the end result is that those of us without the benefit of private healthcare will need insurance to fund our treatment, like the wonderful US model, where 650,000 people go bankrupt every year due to medical bills they can't pay.
We are standing by and watching the NHS get kicked to death by people who will never need to use it; it's very sad.
bren2k wrote:
Yep. And very deliberate. The Tories gave up long ago on trying to privatise the NHS lock stock and barrell and instead moved to a piecemeal, weaken and sell off bits of it at a time. Happily assisted by the Labour Party moving to the Right with selling NHS assets and departments plus of course the increase of commissioning from private providers.
I think an equally big scandal was all of the new schools and hospitals that were built under the Blair government that will never be owned by the state and "we" will be paying rent for evermore. A shocking financial decision, that allowed new facilities to be built and not "paid for".
Back to the NHS. Why is it that each new government has a shake up of the NHS and it usualy ends up with yet another layer of management.
I think this is a serious point. The NHS and Education should be taken out of the party political system and run by a panel of experts in their fields; I'm involved in both in a professional capacity, and watching the cyclic reorganisation that happens as they become political footballs to be kicked around as a result of electioneering, is very depressing - and has a direct impact on the quality and outcomes in both services. How can it be credible that Michael Gove, who has never taught a class in his life, and Jeremy Hunt, who has no medical background whatsoever, can be in charge of such vital and complex organisations? It makes no sense.
It makes every sense, they dont have a predudiced position and dated opinions, if I VOTE for a party then I want THEM to run things. I just wish we had someone a little harsher on the handout state.
