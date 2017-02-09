From what I can remember is, the N.H.S is in crisis, bookmarked with Aretha Franklin has retired!



Don't get me wrong, I understand the news has to end on a high, otherwise many more people would be suicidal.



But if Aretha Franklin retiring is as good as it gets, it's not good. (T.B.H. I wouldn't have put a bet on either way, to whether she was alive or dead.)



SHOCK HORROR the N.H.S. is in crisis - under a Tory Government an'all.



If the people who used the N.H.S. realised this, they would always vote Labour, do they really think the Conservative Politicians & the wealthy backers use the damn thing?



And before you start, the Labour Politicians will probably go private too, but at least they chucked more money at it.



Stop Smoking, Stop Drinking, Eat Healthy, Exercise More.





















You'll live long enough to spend six hours in a hospital corridor.