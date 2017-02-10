ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am

Posts: 743



Amazed at some opinions on here and would be suprised if they were the same if you had lost by 2 points . A really poor game between 2 average sides with very little skill on show . The best i reckon the two sides will do is to finish 5th and 6th in either order . Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5434

Location: Now in Enemy Country

ploinerrhino wrote: Amazed at some opinions on here and would be suprised if they were the same if you had lost by 2 points . A really poor game between 2 average sides with very little skill on show . The best i reckon the two sides will do is to finish 5th and 6th in either order .



Average is now the norm for Superleague. Average is now the norm for Superleague. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. Saddened!

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm

Posts: 27562

Location: Warrington

ploinerrhino wrote: Amazed at some opinions on here and would be suprised if they were the same if you had lost by 2 points . A really poor game between 2 average sides with very little skill on show . The best i reckon the two sides will do is to finish 5th and 6th in either order .



I don't agree. I've had the problem over previous seasons where I've just our squad against what we used to have in previous years. I've compared our squad to Cas in the past and found us wanting, but we don't end up finishing outside the top 4 do we. We're stronger than last year, even with Richardson at 7 and we finished in the top 4. We're stronger than last year and were only 3 points behind the leaders Warrington, 2 behind Wigan and level with Hull. I know Cas have also improved, but improved enough to make up the 9 points on Saints? Possible I suppose but far from the guarantee you make it out to be.



It wasn't a really poor game either, I'd contest that. Bar the opening 20 where there was a lot of dropped ball, it was a very, very similar game to a Grand Final, tight with defenses on top. A lot of people are making a direct link between the low score and low amount of breaks and low skill and a lack of creativity. That wasn't the case. The move Saints put on with the pass to Richardson and the reverse inside ball to a flying Makinson was superb, the move Leeds put on down the right for both the Makinson wonder tackle and the forward pass disallowed try were both great moves, as were some of the moves where Leeds were bring it out from their own line. Leeds put a lot into the off the cuff attempts at our line late on as well, it's just that no one clocked off in defense at all. I don't agree. I've had the problem over previous seasons where I've just our squad against what we used to have in previous years. I've compared our squad to Cas in the past and found us wanting, but we don't end up finishing outside the top 4 do we. We're stronger than last year, even with Richardson at 7 and we finished in the top 4. We're stronger than last year and were only 3 points behind the leaders Warrington, 2 behind Wigan and level with Hull. I know Cas have also improved, but improved enough to make up the 9 points on Saints? Possible I suppose but far from the guarantee you make it out to be.It wasn't a really poor game either, I'd contest that. Bar the opening 20 where there was a lot of dropped ball, it was a very, very similar game to a Grand Final, tight with defenses on top. A lot of people are making a direct link between the low score and low amount of breaks and low skill and a lack of creativity. That wasn't the case. The move Saints put on with the pass to Richardson and the reverse inside ball to a flying Makinson was superb, the move Leeds put on down the right for both the Makinson wonder tackle and the forward pass disallowed try were both great moves, as were some of the moves where Leeds were bring it out from their own line. Leeds put a lot into the off the cuff attempts at our line late on as well, it's just that no one clocked off in defense at all. Gazwire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm

Posts: 1340

Thought your defence was excellent and for a first game v Leeds, plus lots of pressure, I'd be happy with that.



Thought you moved the ball better in the 2nd half with a few good moves which I didn't see last season. Also

Thought Richardson did well at sc and obviously Fages was excellent.



Thought your new additions were very encouraging as well.



I backed Leeds to win last night, in part due to the general comments on Redvee, but I think

there's a lot to take out that game for you guys. I think you'll be there and there abouts. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16710

Saddened! wrote: Hardly a classic in terms of free flowing attacking rugby, but a tight, tense game tonight. We started poorly, plenty of dropped balls from Swift and Douglas in particular, but we defended superbly, Leeds were really up for the game and we stood up to the superbly. Throw in LMS and Walker and I think we'd have been clear by a couple of scores.



Highlight of the game for me was Tommy Makinson's cover tackle. It had shades of Keiron's famous tackle at Knowsley Road, it looked like he had already beaten him from where I was, sensational stuff.



Plenty of resilience and togetherness from the boys tonight, loved how quickly they went in together when it threatened to kick off and no one put a foot wrong in defense. As for the new boys Douglas defended well and I think will end up a great signing for the club. Ryan Morgan got absolutely nothing to work with but still came up with two promising half breaks. Tommy Lee surprised me as well, got to give him some credit as I gave plenty out when we signing him.



Credit too for KC. It would have been very easy to fall back on Jon Wilkin's experience and play him in the halves tonight but he kept faith with Danny Richardson and it paid off. I thought he looked very classy tonight, clearly ready for Super League, putting plenty into the tackles and looking composed with the ball. Brian McDermott put the defeat down to our superior kicking game and it was Richardson who pinned them on their line a few times. The pack was solid tonight, Amor and Thompson were solid and Walmsley made crucial inroads in the second half.



Stand out MOM though was Theo Fages, he was everywhere both in attack and defense.



Regarding the new boys. I thought Douglas was pretty poor tbh. He looked pretty shot to me and I wonder if all those consecutive games he has done in the NRL have caught up with him. He looked very unfit and slow. KC was spot on taking him off nesr the end as he was the weak link. I'm not writing him off as he looked good when seen him for titans and Scotland.



Ryan Morgan looks to have some real class about him. Looked a threat with the limited ball he had.i think he's going to be very good providing we get him the ball.



Tommy Lee was the pick of the new boys for me. He looked up for it and gave us some real aggression. He's also a unit. Regarding the new boys. I thought Douglas was pretty poor tbh. He looked pretty shot to me and I wonder if all those consecutive games he has done in the NRL have caught up with him. He looked very unfit and slow. KC was spot on taking him off nesr the end as he was the weak link. I'm not writing him off as he looked good when seen him for titans and Scotland.Ryan Morgan looks to have some real class about him. Looked a threat with the limited ball he had.i think he's going to be very good providing we get him the ball.Tommy Lee was the pick of the new boys for me. He looked up for it and gave us some real aggression. He's also a unit. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5434

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: Regarding the new boys. I thought Douglas was pretty poor tbh. He looked pretty shot to me and I wonder if all those consecutive games he has done in the NRL have caught up with him. He looked very unfit and slow. KC was spot on taking him off nesr the end as he was the weak link. I'm not writing him off as he looked good when seen him for titans and Scotland.



Ryan Morgan looks to have some real class about him. Looked a threat with the limited ball he had.i think he's going to be very good providing we get him the ball.



Tommy Lee was the pick of the new boys for me. He looked up for it and gave us some real aggression. He's also a unit.



Couldn't make my mind up about Douglas, he was going to ground too easily, don't know if it was intentional to get a quick PTB or simply he was ineffective and being dominated in the tackle. Morgan reads the game well and balances the back line, thought he was a bit unlucky with the Moon try he got a face off with little time to rebalance.

Lee was a suprise looked very composed and assertive with a bit of leadership quality, early days yet but KC could prove us wrong on this signing.



For the next game, I would go around again with the same selection, hopefully Fages/Richardson can run a few combinations and gain confidence with each other.



Returning to Douglas, I think he could run at second row when the injury list starts, Walker could be the better option of 4th prop just to introduce an offloading game which was a bit lacking last night. Couldn't make my mind up about Douglas, he was going to ground too easily, don't know if it was intentional to get a quick PTB or simply he was ineffective and being dominated in the tackle. Morgan reads the game well and balances the back line, thought he was a bit unlucky with the Moon try he got a face off with little time to rebalance.Lee was a suprise looked very composed and assertive with a bit of leadership quality, early days yet but KC could prove us wrong on this signing.For the next game, I would go around again with the same selection, hopefully Fages/Richardson can run a few combinations and gain confidence with each other.Returning to Douglas, I think he could run at second row when the injury list starts, Walker could be the better option of 4th prop just to introduce an offloading game which was a bit lacking last night. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16710

Judder Man wrote: Couldn't make my mind up about Douglas, he was going to ground too easily, don't know if it was intentional to get a quick PTB or simply he was ineffective and being dominated in the tackle. Morgan reads the game well and balances the back line, thought he was a bit unlucky with the Moon try he got a face off with little time to rebalance.

Lee was a suprise looked very composed and assertive with a bit of leadership quality, early days yet but KC could prove us wrong on this signing.



For the next game, I would go around again with the same selection, hopefully Fages/Richardson can run a few combinations and gain confidence with each other.



Returning to Douglas, I think he could run at second row when the injury list starts, Walker could be the better option of 4th prop just to introduce an offloading game which was a bit lacking last night.



Not a chance you can put Douglas second row, he could never defend on the edge, he's just to slow and also very slow in attack. He's a out and out down the middle prop. Not a chance you can put Douglas second row, he could never defend on the edge, he's just to slow and also very slow in attack. He's a out and out down the middle prop. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5434

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: Not a chance you can put Douglas second row, he could never defend on the edge, he's just to slow and also very slow in attack. He's a out and out down the middle prop.



Saw him walking down City road near Victoria Park last week thought he would have been a bigger unit just looks tall and lanky. Saw him walking down City road near Victoria Park last week thought he would have been a bigger unit just looks tall and lanky. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16710

Judder Man wrote: Saw him walking down City road near Victoria Park last week thought he would have been a bigger unit just looks tall and lanky.



6ft 3in and over 17 and half stone.



I just don't think he's mobile enough to play second row. 6ft 3in and over 17 and half stone.I just don't think he's mobile enough to play second row. Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Roy Haggerty, St pete and 45 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 19 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,517,032 1,676 75,741 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD 30-0 LEIGH TV ...Moors try - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES 6-20 HUDDERSFIELD ...Latest Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON



























