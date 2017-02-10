St pete wrote:
Regarding the new boys. I thought Douglas was pretty poor tbh. He looked pretty shot to me and I wonder if all those consecutive games he has done in the NRL have caught up with him. He looked very unfit and slow. KC was spot on taking him off nesr the end as he was the weak link. I'm not writing him off as he looked good when seen him for titans and Scotland.
Ryan Morgan looks to have some real class about him. Looked a threat with the limited ball he had.i think he's going to be very good providing we get him the ball.
Tommy Lee was the pick of the new boys for me. He looked up for it and gave us some real aggression. He's also a unit.
Couldn't make my mind up about Douglas, he was going to ground too easily, don't know if it was intentional to get a quick PTB or simply he was ineffective and being dominated in the tackle. Morgan reads the game well and balances the back line, thought he was a bit unlucky with the Moon try he got a face off with little time to rebalance.
Lee was a suprise looked very composed and assertive with a bit of leadership quality, early days yet but KC could prove us wrong on this signing.
For the next game, I would go around again with the same selection, hopefully Fages/Richardson can run a few combinations and gain confidence with each other.
Returning to Douglas, I think he could run at second row when the injury list starts, Walker could be the better option of 4th prop just to introduce an offloading game which was a bit lacking last night.