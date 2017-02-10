ploinerrhino wrote: Amazed at some opinions on here and would be suprised if they were the same if you had lost by 2 points . A really poor game between 2 average sides with very little skill on show . The best i reckon the two sides will do is to finish 5th and 6th in either order .

I don't agree. I've had the problem over previous seasons where I've just our squad against what we used to have in previous years. I've compared our squad to Cas in the past and found us wanting, but we don't end up finishing outside the top 4 do we. We're stronger than last year, even with Richardson at 7 and we finished in the top 4. We're stronger than last year and were only 3 points behind the leaders Warrington, 2 behind Wigan and level with Hull. I know Cas have also improved, but improved enough to make up the 9 points on Saints? Possible I suppose but far from the guarantee you make it out to be.It wasn't a really poor game either, I'd contest that. Bar the opening 20 where there was a lot of dropped ball, it was a very, very similar game to a Grand Final, tight with defenses on top. A lot of people are making a direct link between the low score and low amount of breaks and low skill and a lack of creativity. That wasn't the case. The move Saints put on with the pass to Richardson and the reverse inside ball to a flying Makinson was superb, the move Leeds put on down the right for both the Makinson wonder tackle and the forward pass disallowed try were both great moves, as were some of the moves where Leeds were bring it out from their own line. Leeds put a lot into the off the cuff attempts at our line late on as well, it's just that no one clocked off in defense at all.