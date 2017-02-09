WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

 
Post a reply

Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:23 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27560
Location: Warrington
Hardly a classic in terms of free flowing attacking rugby, but a tight, tense game tonight. We started poorly, plenty of dropped balls from Swift and Douglas in particular, but we defended superbly, Leeds were really up for the game and we stood up to the superbly. Throw in LMS and Walker and I think we'd have been clear by a couple of scores.

Highlight of the game for me was Tommy Makinson's cover tackle. It had shades of Keiron's famous tackle at Knowsley Road, it looked like he had already beaten him from where I was, sensational stuff.

Plenty of resilience and togetherness from the boys tonight, loved how quickly they went in together when it threatened to kick off and no one put a foot wrong in defense. As for the new boys Douglas defended well and I think will end up a great signing for the club. Ryan Morgan got absolutely nothing to work with but still came up with two promising half breaks. Tommy Lee surprised me as well, got to give him some credit as I gave plenty out when we signing him.

Credit too for KC. It would have been very easy to fall back on Jon Wilkin's experience and play him in the halves tonight but he kept faith with Danny Richardson and it paid off. I thought he looked very classy tonight, clearly ready for Super League, putting plenty into the tackles and looking composed with the ball. Brian McDermott put the defeat down to our superior kicking game and it was Richardson who pinned them on their line a few times. The pack was solid tonight, Amor and Thompson were solid and Walmsley made crucial inroads in the second half.

Stand out MOM though was Theo Fages, he was everywhere both in attack and defense.

Re: Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:32 pm
roader Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 05, 2008 5:38 pm
Posts: 858
Morgan didn't get a decent pass after his two good touches in the first half. Shame really he looked like the one player who could cause Leeds trouble.

Re: Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:23 am
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5155
Location: London
Having two halves, both of whom can tackle both positionally and one-on-one, was a real relief after the last few years. In fact the defence was more or less faultless. Everyone deserves credit on that, but particularly Fages.

With the ball, it was a different story. Leave aside the errors, and the story of our attack is summed up in the difference between the defence our halves had to do, and the defence they didn't have to do on the flanks. Real echoes of last year, in that we just don't seem able to get the ball wide with any purpose. It was so frustrating that Morgan's touches suggested a bloke with footwork and speed, but compare the amount of decent ball he had with the amount of ball Walker had. Even in the 75th minute, Leeds were shifting it from one side to the other with regularity. We seemed to be gritting our teeth to get as far as a kick on the fourth.

I'll be generous in that we prepared for this season with all moves coming off Smith, so there's bound to be a greater impact in terms of disruption in attack than in defence. But we need to find a way to use our threequarters for more than two dummy-half drives in each set.

On the individual front, like I said, no problems with anyone's defence, but Douglas isn't going to want to give away that many penalties and drop that many balls again. Likewise Peyroux and Greenwood need to offer a bit more go-forward than that. I don't know how many carries they each offered, but it didn't seem like many. Swift needs more glue on his hands, and Roby really has to challenge more than that if he's finally going to get a spell in the game. No point resting him if all he does is exactly what he did last year, but for only 40 minutes instead of 80!

Win's a win, though, and Leeds were no mugs. Defence won that one, and I'll take the two points.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "

Re: Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:43 am
blinkstudios Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2009 10:09 am
Posts: 120
2 poor teams, least you both have the middle 8s to look forward too.

Re: Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:10 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Despite the rustiness in attack thought it was a decent game especially with the efforts in defence from both teams. Pleased for KC in sticking with his young guns in Fages and Richardson as they didn't do much wrong so that's the first experienced game under there belt.
Also thought Lee did OK in the first half did a solid stint allowing Roby to run at a tired defence in the second half. Makinson,s tackle one of the highlights of the game. First match of the season and the 2 points we will take very despite not being a high quality game.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Saints v Leeds - Enjoyed that

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:16 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: Now in Enemy Country
blinkstudios wrote:
2 poor teams, least you both have the middle 8s to look forward too.


I,m assuming this is your first season watching rugby league, we need to tell you that trying to be mystic meg is not a good idea based on the first game of the season. Widnes and Salford fans will tell you that from 2016.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, CHEADLE LEYTHER, DGM, FLAG EDGE TOUCH, N0 1 EASTER, Roy Haggerty, Simeon Stylites, Top Saint, Walter, Wilde 3 and 94 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,5301,60475,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  