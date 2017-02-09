Having two halves, both of whom can tackle both positionally and one-on-one, was a real relief after the last few years. In fact the defence was more or less faultless. Everyone deserves credit on that, but particularly Fages.



With the ball, it was a different story. Leave aside the errors, and the story of our attack is summed up in the difference between the defence our halves had to do, and the defence they didn't have to do on the flanks. Real echoes of last year, in that we just don't seem able to get the ball wide with any purpose. It was so frustrating that Morgan's touches suggested a bloke with footwork and speed, but compare the amount of decent ball he had with the amount of ball Walker had. Even in the 75th minute, Leeds were shifting it from one side to the other with regularity. We seemed to be gritting our teeth to get as far as a kick on the fourth.



I'll be generous in that we prepared for this season with all moves coming off Smith, so there's bound to be a greater impact in terms of disruption in attack than in defence. But we need to find a way to use our threequarters for more than two dummy-half drives in each set.



On the individual front, like I said, no problems with anyone's defence, but Douglas isn't going to want to give away that many penalties and drop that many balls again. Likewise Peyroux and Greenwood need to offer a bit more go-forward than that. I don't know how many carries they each offered, but it didn't seem like many. Swift needs more glue on his hands, and Roby really has to challenge more than that if he's finally going to get a spell in the game. No point resting him if all he does is exactly what he did last year, but for only 40 minutes instead of 80!



Win's a win, though, and Leeds were no mugs. Defence won that one, and I'll take the two points.