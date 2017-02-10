WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zac Hardaker

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:55 am
Wellsy13






tad rhino wrote:
Please make sure you can fund the site's legal bills before typing potentially liable comments. Karen.

Pretty libellous comment, don't you think?


Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:55 am
cas all the way






tad rhino wrote:
Please make sure you can fund the site's legal bills before typing potentially liable comments. Karen.


He said he asked to leave Leeds not that Leeds wanted rid.... 2 different stories.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:23 am
Karen






Can everyone stick to proven/recorded facts rather than rumour please.



Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:20 pm
The Chin's Back






I think that Zak is a great player and loved watching him at the Rhinos,It is a shame that thing's went so bad for him in his personal life

I hope that Zak returns to the form that we know he is capable of at Cas and that he has a long and incident free time there

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE






The Chin's Back wrote:
I think that Zak is a great player and loved watching him at the Rhinos,It is a shame that thing's went so bad for him in his personal life

I hope that Zak returns to the form that we know he is capable of at Cas and that he has a long and incident free time there


Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.




Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:06 pm
cas all the way






JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.

Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."

Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:35 am
vastman






cas all the way wrote:
Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."

Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.


Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.

You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.


Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:17 pm
Towns88





vastman wrote:
Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.

You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.



I loved Dorn and spent so much time as a fan being entertained by his attacking qutilities but he was abysmal in defence , some of the most feeble attempts at tackling I've seen and I've seen some dross. Hardaker as his pomp was 2015 man of steel , was probably the best player on the field in the 2014 challenge cup final (hall got motm for his tries) whereas Dorn had a stinker. Zak has had some troubled times and needs to build up his confidence again but I'm not writing him off reaching the levels he was at 2 years ago, which in my opinion was superior to Dorn.




Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:01 pm
GUBRATS





JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.


Luke Dorn has retired :CRAZY:


Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
caslad75






vastman wrote:
Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.

You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.


Luke Dorn was pure class in attack Vasty, but did have a few defensive 'issues'. Only time will tell whether Hardaker is an improvement or not, so for the moment the jury is still out for me. He has to prove himself yet
