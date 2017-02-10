|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9656Location:
Hull
|
tad rhino wrote:
Please make sure you can fund the site's legal bills before typing potentially liable comments. Karen.
Pretty libellous comment, don't you think?
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:55 am
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2378Location:
advertising my villa
|
tad rhino wrote:
Please make sure you can fund the site's legal bills before typing potentially liable comments. Karen.
He said he asked to leave Leeds not that Leeds wanted rid.... 2 different stories.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:23 am
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9968
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
Can everyone stick to proven/recorded facts rather than rumour please.
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 596
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
|
I think that Zak is a great player and loved watching him at the Rhinos,It is a shame that thing's went so bad for him in his personal life
I hope that Zak returns to the form that we know he is capable of at Cas and that he has a long and incident free time there
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3979
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
The Chin's Back wrote:
I think that Zak is a great player and loved watching him at the Rhinos,It is a shame that thing's went so bad for him in his personal life
I hope that Zak returns to the form that we know he is capable of at Cas and that he has a long and incident free time there
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2378Location:
advertising my villa
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.
Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."
Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:35 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25456
Location: Poodle Power!
|
cas all the way wrote:
Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."
Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.
Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.
You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3116
|
vastman wrote:
Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.
You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.
I loved Dorn and spent so much time as a fan being entertained by his attacking qutilities but he was abysmal in defence , some of the most feeble attempts at tackling I've seen and I've seen some dross. Hardaker as his pomp was 2015 man of steel , was probably the best player on the field in the 2014 challenge cup final (hall got motm for his tries) whereas Dorn had a stinker. Zak has had some troubled times and needs to build up his confidence again but I'm not writing him off reaching the levels he was at 2 years ago, which in my opinion was superior to Dorn.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 874
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.
Luke Dorn has retired
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
|
vastman wrote:
Luke Dorn was a far better player than Hardaker will ever be - I'll look forward to your opinion of him later in the season.
You will miss Dorn more than any other player IMO.
Luke Dorn was pure class in attack Vasty, but did have a few defensive 'issues'. Only time will tell whether Hardaker is an improvement or not, so for the moment the jury is still out for me. He has to prove himself yet
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Brenio, brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, caslad75, goobervision, Halifax1989, HuddsRL5, jeffvickers, kobashi, Lebron James, moto748, RoyBoy29, shinymcshine, The Devil's Advocate, Wigg'n, Willzay and 137 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|