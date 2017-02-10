JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.

Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.