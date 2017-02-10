Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am Posts: 9968 Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Can everyone stick to proven/recorded facts rather than rumour please.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 "We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm Posts: 3977 Location: Carcassonne, France
The Chin's Back wrote:
I think that Zak is a great player and loved watching him at the Rhinos,It is a shame that thing's went so bad for him in his personal life
I hope that Zak returns to the form that we know he is capable of at Cas and that he has a long and incident free time there
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Zachary Hardaker is not in the class of Luke Dorn as a full back. Cas fans know that. Personally I would like to see him play in the centres, which is where he started out at Leeds -- even though Cas have two able centres at the moment. In all honesty Zachary might be better off if Leigh bought him. After all, Leigh are bereft of good players other than Glenn Stewart, Eloi Pelissier, Gareth Hock, Antoni Maria and Michael Higham.
Cas fans dont know that. With or without Luke Dorn we will score plenty of points like last night. The difference with Zak is we finally have a defensive full back who is solid. Cas fans love him already and I heard it plenty of times last night from around the terracing "Cant believe we have Hardaker as our full back."
Luke Dorn was class in attack but his defense was lacking. Zaks defense is strong and he is decent with ball in hand which will improve with Powell, Orr and Sheri working with him. Mark my words.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.