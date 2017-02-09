WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zac Hardaker

Zac Hardaker

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:29 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12140
Did anyone catch the snippet from his Sky Sports interview? He says it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost when he was playing for them. Does he not understand how many kids missed out on his spot, or how much tens of thousands of people would give to play one game for Leeds? He was in my England 17 until five minutes ago when I heard him say that. Thoughts?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:46 pm
GansonTheClown
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 340
Wasn't he suffering from depression?

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:53 pm
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 636
Grimmy wrote:
Did anyone catch the snippet from his Sky Sports interview? He says it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost when he was playing for them. Does he not understand how many kids missed out on his spot, or how much tens of thousands of people would give to play one game for Leeds? He was in my England 17 until five minutes ago when I heard him say that. Thoughts?


Explains why Leeds were happy to get him out of the club ASAP.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:18 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1875
Grimmy wrote:
Thoughts?


As with most people, significant difficulties in somebody's personal life can impact on their professional life.
Just because he is a professional rugby player, it doesn't mean that is his whole life.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:21 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6959
Location: Castleford
Cas seem to be the team of lost boys this season - both Hardaker and Chase have said they struggled with mental health last year. Gonna give them a chance to see what they can do.

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:03 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9384
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
GansonTheClown wrote:
Wasn't he suffering from depression?


He said he struggled with his ex having an abortion (understandably) but he didn't say depression (yes there is a difference)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Zac Hardaker

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:03 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3480
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
if he's playing with commitment on the field of play that's all you can ask, if he isn't then it's down to line manager (in this case the coach) to notice if there are problems and find out the root cause if it is affecting performance.
But yes, no-one at work ever said they hated their job and couldn't be arsed, hated the company and didn't give a fig if it went to the wall, wouldn't mickey on their boss/colleague if they were on fire and so on and yet still turned up on time, still did a shift (maybe not as good as they could but still did it relatively effectively) and didn't abuse their workmates or employer despite their feelings about same.
he's a human being the same as everyone else, he just happened to be an elite athlete, he like everyone else are not impervious to a negative state of mind and it affect how they act and what they say.

Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE, knockersbumpMKII, richardviking and 40 guests

  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  