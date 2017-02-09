if he's playing with commitment on the field of play that's all you can ask, if he isn't then it's down to line manager (in this case the coach) to notice if there are problems and find out the root cause if it is affecting performance.

But yes, no-one at work ever said they hated their job and couldn't be arsed, hated the company and didn't give a fig if it went to the wall, wouldn't mickey on their boss/colleague if they were on fire and so on and yet still turned up on time, still did a shift (maybe not as good as they could but still did it relatively effectively) and didn't abuse their workmates or employer despite their feelings about same.

he's a human being the same as everyone else, he just happened to be an elite athlete, he like everyone else are not impervious to a negative state of mind and it affect how they act and what they say.