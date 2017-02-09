Did anyone catch the snippet from his Sky Sports interview? He says it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost when he was playing for them. Does he not understand how many kids missed out on his spot, or how much tens of thousands of people would give to play one game for Leeds? He was in my England 17 until five minutes ago when I heard him say that. Thoughts?
