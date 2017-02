moxi1 wrote: As a rovers fan, Leigh are giving me a lot of hope that they, along with Widnes will offer us a great chance to come straight back up. Here's hoping anyway

Leigh will improve as the year goes on. Widnes need a half back. If not, Betts won't last the year.Rovers are a championship team with a handful of decent players. The lack of intensity in the championship will be Rovers undoing in the middle eights. Hopefully.