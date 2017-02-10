WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:30 pm
Fronted up for the first quarter but tiring and could get blown away here.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:43 pm
As a rovers fan, Leigh are giving me a lot of hope that they, along with Widnes will offer us a great chance to come straight back up. Here's hoping anyway

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:49 pm
moxi1 wrote:
As a rovers fan, Leigh are giving me a lot of hope that they, along with Widnes will offer us a great chance to come straight back up. Here's hoping anyway



leigh still look a championship team, making cas look better

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:54 pm
leigh look like a pub team. Not a great advert for promotion and relegation

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:00 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
leigh look like a pub team. Not a great advert for promotion and relegation


Agreed. They should scrap it with immediate effect.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:07 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Agreed. They should scrap it with immediate effect.

Implement Neil Hudgell's demand to pull the drawbridge up on a 10 team Super League to give the top tier clubs more cash
http://www.express.co.uk/sport/rugbylea ... eague-plan
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  