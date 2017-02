brearley84 wrote: decent game



saints were awful first half... couldnt hold the ball! yet leeds could only put 4 points on the board, cant put points on the board like last season maybe?



better from saints in the second and got the win



fages and golding best players on the pitch

Shame we don't play sintellins in t'next few weeks as fairly obvious all their pre-season play making revolved around Matty Smith.Might have been able to take advantage of the fact he's out.Early days,but Leeds don't look much improved on that showing than last year,though bookies predict they will go much better than us this time.