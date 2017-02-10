|
If it reduces the relentless high kick in the corner on the last tackle I'm all for it, the tries are often a lottery and my least favourite try in any game no matter who scores it.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:34 pm
atomic wrote:
So am I right in saying if the ball had of bounced beforehand it was still live.Yet really speaking in that scenario all he would have to do is step behind the line completely collect the ball and still given zero 7 restart. Bad kick all round if that is the case.
to be honest the measured kick into the goal area was getting a bit bring causing too many going to the screen moments you still have to make a great kick to judge it and place it just before the goal line . i think they have just moved the dead ball line to the try line
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:55 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
1. Yes, and it's play on.2. Only if it's on the full. You can have one foot, or both feet behind the try line, and if you catch it on the full you will be rewarded with a 20m restart and 7 tackles.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:02 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
So, what would your play be on the last tackle? genuine question.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:27 pm
Short grubber kick, throw the ball along the line, even bring the drop kick back into play. I'm not saying don't ever go for the old up and under in the corner but not at the majority of 5th tackles on the line.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:38 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Fair enough. One thing to remember is, if the ball goes dead,either with a grubber kick,or even a missed drop goal,it will be a 20m restart with 7 tackles. TBH - I think the best probable option would be a grubber kick hoping to capitalize on it with a try, or force a drop out.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:50 pm
just play out your tackles and a turnover simples
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:58 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Somehow, i just can't see that happening. Don't get me wrong,we will still see the power play on the last tackle occasionally.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:29 pm
Exactly! If you're in the opposition 20 on the last tackle, you're better off
