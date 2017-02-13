I hate to say it but the Saints Leeds game bored me. Cas Leigh was one sided but interesting Our match was scrappy, but a good hit out, and a lot of work to do. Not too disheartened about where we are but frustrated nevertheless
They may get up for the odd game, but over the season neither will not trouble the contenders. 6th & 7th IMO.
Hull, Cas, Wigan LOOK like they might be good enough to finish above Saints. Warrington potentially have the talent, but have a poor coach and aren't exactly flush with talent across the board (Is there a worse 2-5 in Super League?).
Given your poor start and Hull's poor start it's far from certain we'll finish 6th or 7th I feel. Given we're better than we were last season and finished 4th?
Hull, Cas, Wigan LOOK like they might be good enough to finish above Saints. Warrington potentially have the talent, but have a poor coach and aren't exactly flush with talent across the board (Is there a worse 2-5 in Super League?).
Given your poor start and Hull's poor start it's far from certain we'll finish 6th or 7th I feel. Given we're better than we were last season and finished 4th?
We may well have the worst backline in the league but at least they can still compete in games. Take Roby out of the Saints team and you've got naff all.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.