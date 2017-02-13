rubber duckie wrote: They may get up for the odd game, but over the season neither will not trouble the contenders. 6th & 7th IMO.

Hull, Cas, Wigan LOOK like they might be good enough to finish above Saints. Warrington potentially have the talent, but have a poor coach and aren't exactly flush with talent across the board (Is there a worse 2-5 in Super League?).Given your poor start and Hull's poor start it's far from certain we'll finish 6th or 7th I feel. Given we're better than we were last season and finished 4th?