Both teams were evenly matched. If anything Leeds showed more in attack and only heroics of Fages helped Sts edge it.



They may get up for the odd game, but over the season neither will not trouble the contenders. 6th & 7th IMO.

I'd be more encouraged as a Leeds or Saints fan after game 1, than a Wire follower. Seriously we should not throw stones as we are in a glass house.