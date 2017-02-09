Nothing to see here, move along.



Neither side look like they have improved significantly since last season, which in Leeds case will be of real concern.



Both sides still look totally devoid of ideas in attack, which is not surprising as they have a total lack of talent at half-back and hooker (Fages being the notable exception). Both will be praying they keep key men fit (Roby, Walmsley, Lomax, Watkins, Moon and that's about it) as they possess little depth.



Plenty of earnest grunt means Saints in particular will probably pick up plenty of points against the also-rans and anyone having an off day (hello Wires) but nothing that convinces either will shake the Wigan, Wire, Hull, Cas top four, even allowing for week one rustiness.