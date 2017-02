Mrs Barista wrote: You've just said we have a weak bench despite few injuries, will struggle against Wakefield and have a poor opening run to the season. No grounds for thinking we could make a major final.

And? You dont think that, and I do think we may start slowly, didnt say we wouldnt have a chance after 23 rounds. Just because you make a stupid comment , no need to try putting me down. Would you take 10 pounds of me at 333/1 on danny houghton for mos?