Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:54 pm
rambull1967
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 193
Anyone got a list of players most appearances for us ?
Rob burrows 500 for Leeeeeeee nope can't say it - got me thinking.

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:20 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26044
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Mumby top easily.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:11 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2060
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls era I think it's Deacon who's top of the list, but it's nowhere near 500. Don't know about Northern days though.

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:26 pm
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 25
I would have thought Dave redfearn would have made quite a few too

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:28 pm
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 25
Keith mumby yes 588

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:52 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I've been through every game since the summer when we changed to Bulls. That's all Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and WCC games. Here is your top 10:

(326) - Paul Deacon
(258) - Jamie Langley
(247) - Stuart Fielden
(242) - Joe Vagana
(222) - Robbie Paul
(207) - Jamie Peacock
(207) - Leon Pryce - will go above Peacock after Rochdale game.
(204) - Andy Lynch
(184) - Michael Withers
(183) - James Lowes

Danny Addy was close to entering the top 10. He is on 157 apps and Olbison was 145 so 2 seasons from doing it.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:06 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26044
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
588 - Keith Mumby
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:03 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9091
Location: Bradbados
There are a few 'big hitters, over the years, though the biggest have already been been named.
Ken Traill did nearly 400, George Carmichael, back in the thirties did 473 and of course the irreplaceable Trevor Foster did 433 starting in the thirties.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:12 pm
ex Bull Dog
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2129
Fairbank must be up there?

Re: Bradford northern/bulls appearances list

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:05 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2725
Location: Shipley, Bradford
The list I did was purely from 1996 onwards (since we became the Bulls). But as mentioned before Mumby is the top overall with 588.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, Cassandra, EW for PM, fifty50, GazzaBull, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, redeverready, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Terry Price's knee, tikkabull, vbfg, woolly07 and 257 guests

