I've been through every game since the summer when we changed to Bulls. That's all Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and WCC games. Here is your top 10:
(326) - Paul Deacon (258) - Jamie Langley (247) - Stuart Fielden (242) - Joe Vagana (222) - Robbie Paul (207) - Jamie Peacock (207) - Leon Pryce - will go above Peacock after Rochdale game. (204) - Andy Lynch (184) - Michael Withers (183) - James Lowes
Danny Addy was close to entering the top 10. He is on 157 apps and Olbison was 145 so 2 seasons from doing it.
There are a few 'big hitters, over the years, though the biggest have already been been named. Ken Traill did nearly 400, George Carmichael, back in the thirties did 473 and of course the irreplaceable Trevor Foster did 433 starting in the thirties.
