I've been through every game since the summer when we changed to Bulls. That's all Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and WCC games. Here is your top 10:
(326) - Paul Deacon
(258) - Jamie Langley
(247) - Stuart Fielden
(242) - Joe Vagana
(222) - Robbie Paul
(207) - Jamie Peacock
(207) - Leon Pryce - will go above Peacock after Rochdale game.
(204) - Andy Lynch
(184) - Michael Withers
(183) - James Lowes
Danny Addy was close to entering the top 10. He is on 157 apps and Olbison was 145 so 2 seasons from doing it.