I've been through every game since the summer when we changed to Bulls. That's all Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and WCC games. Here is your top 10:



( 326 ) - Paul Deacon

( 258 ) - Jamie Langley

( 247 ) - Stuart Fielden

( 242 ) - Joe Vagana

( 222 ) - Robbie Paul

( 207 ) - Jamie Peacock

( 207 ) - Leon Pryce - will go above Peacock after Rochdale game.

( 204 ) - Andy Lynch

( 184 ) - Michael Withers

( 183 ) - James Lowes



Danny Addy was close to entering the top 10. He is on 157 apps and Olbison was 145 so 2 seasons from doing it.