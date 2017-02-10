|
wakeytrin wrote:
Noticed the only comments made about Wakefield were negative ones.
I've a bit of a chip on my shoulder with this, it always seems to me that when showing teams tries they always seem to show them scoring against us, it's as if no one else concedes tries.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:23 am
Yep Schoey has been quite positive about us of late.
Tips us to be 9th.
Overall ,if anyone noticed, Sky pundits had us 9th.
About right.
Will be close.
Any place 7th to 10th in my opinion.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:54 pm
I've just watched a 5 min clip where Brian carney Barrie McDermott and Jon wells predicted the finishing place for each team with Carney having us bottom 2 and McDermott as wooden spoonists. Are they the same pundit you're talking about beagle?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:12 pm
Afterwards they brought up a table with all clubs' average position based on all of their pundits and, unless I have imaged all this ,we were 9th.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:00 pm
I think that Sky need to get the message out that it's now Wakefield Trinity.
Stevo would have got our name right
Acutally, although it may be a small issue, MC, having spent time & money on a re-brand should give Sky a right old B****cking, it's very poor indeed on Bskyb's part.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:28 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I think that Sky need to get the message out that it's now Wakefield Trinity.
Stevo would have got our name right
Acutally, although it may be a small issue, MC, having spent time & money on a re-brand should give Sky a right old B****cking, it's very poor indeed on Bskyb's part.
Sky don't need to do anything. WE need to get the message out.
If Sky don't know, it's Wakefield Trinity's fault.
PopTart wrote:
Sky don't need to do anything. WE need to get the message out.
If Sky don't know, it's Wakefield Trinity's fault.
Come on PT, the presenters on Sky are supposed to be experts and knowledgeable about the game and that would include any top flight club that has a change of name.
If you are saying that the presenters don't know, they shouldn't be getting paid as their knowledge isn't up to scratch.
It's their job to know.
As I said in my earlier post, MC needs to bang some heads in the media.
Nobody is still calling Hull FC, Hull Sharks
