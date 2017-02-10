I think that Sky need to get the message out that it's now Wakefield Trinity.
Stevo would have got our name right
Acutally, although it may be a small issue, MC, having spent time & money on a re-brand should give Sky a right old B****cking, it's very poor indeed on Bskyb's part.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, dboy, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Finbar, Fordy, got there, hazzard, Joe Banjo, malpalu, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Smew, thebeagle, Willzay and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|