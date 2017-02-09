WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:25 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2382
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Start of the new season and he is referring to us at Wakefield Trinity Wildcats. Hasn't he received the memo of our name change!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:32 pm
60sCat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 229
Annoying isn't it

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:35 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3174
'Wildcats!' :SHOOT:

All of them talking down Trinity's prospects this season...being tipped for the wooden spoon. :(

Finished 8th last season with a much weaker squad.....now greater strength in depth. Hope the Trinity squad see that and use it for additional motivation.

We have a pack that should be able to now compete with any other in the competition.

If Sam Williams had signed with one of the fashionable teams he would have been earmarked as a top SL signing prospect by Sky but not even mentioned.

Not to mention the backs have real pace and we have the SL young player of the year 2016....

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:04 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2382
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Noticed the only comments made about Wakefield were negative ones.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:25 pm
Mr Bliss
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7329
Location: Wakey
I usually think about getting Sky Sports at this time of year but then I wonder why. So I think I'll leave it till they get themselves sorted.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:30 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2519
Location: Back of the North stand
The same Mr Bliss. I just follow the games on twitter and radio

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:42 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2382
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Notice no clock or score on the tv screen tonight.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:41 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4959
Location: Over there
I think it was just force of habit with him, because he always made a point of referring to us by the full name.

Great game through.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Brian Carney on Sky

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:27 am
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 191
To be fair the guardian gave us a decent write up and tipped us to finish 8th. I stopped listening to what the sky pundits and Gary schofield had to say years ago, every year is the same... Wakefield to finish bottom and get relegated.

