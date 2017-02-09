'Wildcats!'All of them talking down Trinity's prospects this season...being tipped for the wooden spoon.Finished 8th last season with a much weaker squad.....now greater strength in depth. Hope the Trinity squad see that and use it for additional motivation.We have a pack that should be able to now compete with any other in the competition.If Sam Williams had signed with one of the fashionable teams he would have been earmarked as a top SL signing prospect by Sky but not even mentioned.Not to mention the backs have real pace and we have the SL young player of the year 2016....