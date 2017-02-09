'Wildcats!'
All of them talking down Trinity's prospects this season...being tipped for the wooden spoon.
Finished 8th last season with a much weaker squad.....now greater strength in depth. Hope the Trinity squad see that and use it for additional motivation.
We have a pack that should be able to now compete with any other in the competition.
If Sam Williams had signed with one of the fashionable teams he would have been earmarked as a top SL signing prospect by Sky but not even mentioned.
Not to mention the backs have real pace and we have the SL young player of the year 2016....