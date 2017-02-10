NickyKiss wrote: We played them in a friendly last week over in France and I thought they looked pretty poor to be honest. They came back in to our game when we started taking first teamers off but until that point it was very comfortable. The week before they'd been beaten by Toulouse.



I fancy Wire to get up and running with a bit to spare in this one.

I hope that you are right NK but I think there's a fair few on here will be judging our chances on our own less than convincing preseason, first game rustiness and having some first choices unavailable for the trip.