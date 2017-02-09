Interesting that most are selecting Evans on the wing. Didn't we leak a lot of tries back when Evans was out on the wing due to poor positional sense? Great defence in the centres but poor on the wing and severely lacking in speed.
Of course Smith may have been working on that in the off season but I don't see his future on the wing. I agree that King is the more creative centre and I'd like to see him given a run there.
