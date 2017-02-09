WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Catalan.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Squad for Catalan.

 
Post a reply

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:28 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 125
Location: Dubai
Interesting that most are selecting Evans on the wing. Didn't we leak a lot of tries back when Evans was out on the wing due to poor positional sense? Great defence in the centres but poor on the wing and severely lacking in speed.

Of course Smith may have been working on that in the off season but I don't see his future on the wing. I agree that King is the more creative centre and I'd like to see him given a run there.

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:30 pm
Kevin Turvey Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 596
So we play a Young talented full back in his natural position in all the preseason games and then replace him with a non fullback who can't read the game or pass for the first proper game of the season. Nice

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:22 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2718
Location: Stuck in 1982
Kevin Turvey wrote:
So we play a Young talented full back in his natural position in all the preseason games and then replace him with a non fullback who can't read the game or pass for the first proper game of the season. Nice


A good point Kev, does anyone know whether Johnson is injured?

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:29 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 125
Location: Dubai
Did Johnson look the part pre-season? Couldn't attend due to work. He certainly didn't do himself any harm against Catalans last year when most the 'juniors' showed the senior players how it should be done.

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:41 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2718
Location: Stuck in 1982
easyWire wrote:
Did Johnson look the part pre-season? Couldn't attend due to work. He certainly didn't do himself any harm against Catalans last year when most the 'juniors' showed the senior players how it should be done.


He did ok v Huddersfield for me, apart from one high ball mix up with Evans (I think it was those two although I was on the point of dropping off)

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:20 pm
LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 150
I only saw the Huddersfield match & he ended the match with a bandage round his head, looked like a cut on the side of his head or ear

Can only assume it may have something to do with this as he seemed to earn individual praise from TS after every match along with Harvey Livett

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:16 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8264
Sky bet giving even money on Catalans +2.

Seeing that squad I think that is very generous

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:11 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 620
Having Evans on the wing is a pointless exercise he is useless, in the centre he offers great defence and little or no attacking flair. If TS has brought of him what so many fans think he then good news, but we will win a GF before that happens!

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:52 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20620
Location: WIGAN
Wires71 wrote:
Sky bet giving even money on Catalans +2.

Seeing that squad I think that is very generous


We played them in a friendly last week over in France and I thought they looked pretty poor to be honest. They came back in to our game when we started taking first teamers off but until that point it was very comfortable. The week before they'd been beaten by Toulouse.

I fancy Wire to get up and running with a bit to spare in this one.

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:07 pm
LOngbarn Wire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 967
Location: Warrington
Wilde and Blyth the miss out
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Gazwire, Irish Wire, jakeyg95, POSTL, richmond, Saddened!, scottty, Staffordshire Wire, Steve51, Uncle Rico, Wolf Hall and 196 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,7281,90775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  