Re: Carney Visa??

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:19 am
Trinity_13

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 3
LucaUtd1 wrote:
Hahahaha Trin the woman is so bitter about the whole Carney situation , and to suggest he will take GOB out of the squad, haha she obviously hasn't seen how class he's been for us . I was at the game in the Hudds end last night with mates and the atmosphere wow its shocking didnt hear on song, no one shouting was shocking. Can't wait for Carney to get here hopefully he can stay fit and show his class the little thug


It might not happen yet............ I've heard jools has e maied the rfl to register her disgust.......and insist the little scamp is packed off back to Australia...........for months all I've heard is her whining "the criminal won't get a visa"........I'd have paid to see her gormless face at full time yesterday.............and yes.............it does appear she is now picking the Salford team.. .......... O,Brien out............hahahahaha.......... ..

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:27 am
LucaUtd1

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:13 am
Posts: 33
Ha I could actually imagine Jools doing that would not surprise me, I mean how could the uk let such a thug and threat to society as we know it, into our country!!! I was sat in the Hudds end last night, worried that Jools might be around and she would come and take her Salford/Carney hatred out on me.....

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:17 am
jools

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7138
:lol: :lol: Wow- still talking about me. Love it!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:48 pm
LucaUtd1

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:13 am
Posts: 33
I bet you love it I'd imagine no 2 guys have ever spoken about you before, so even if we're just ripping the mickey out of you it's an improvement Jools.

Is Carney here yet? He will never get a visa she said ???

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:11 am
jools

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7138
Clearly immigration standards have dropped. Fit in well at Salford.......
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:48 am
REDRUM

Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 5:35 pm
Posts: 330
That's right tools he will fit in well at salford, we love our decent half backs here. Sorry about the spell check error.

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:04 pm
Stanley30
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 27, 2012 9:41 am
Posts: 712
jools wrote:
Clearly immigration standards have dropped. Fit in well at Salford.......


I find this quite offensive and racist!

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:37 pm
Trinity_13

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 3
Stanley30 wrote:
I find this quite offensive and racist!


To be fair thats tame for potty mouth jools.......reckon she's from the sewers...........

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:03 am
CM Punk

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6860
Location: Stoke On Trent
Was with the Cronulla fans for the WCC apparently.
Wigan RLFC
