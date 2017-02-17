LucaUtd1 wrote: Hahahaha Trin the woman is so bitter about the whole Carney situation , and to suggest he will take GOB out of the squad, haha she obviously hasn't seen how class he's been for us . I was at the game in the Hudds end last night with mates and the atmosphere wow its shocking didnt hear on song, no one shouting was shocking. Can't wait for Carney to get here hopefully he can stay fit and show his class the little thug

It might not happen yet............ I've heard jools has e maied the rfl to register her disgust.......and insist the little scamp is packed off back to Australia...........for months all I've heard is her whining "the criminal won't get a visa"........I'd have paid to see her gormless face at full time yesterday.............and yes.............it does appear she is now picking the Salford team.. .......... O,Brien out............hahahahaha.......... ..